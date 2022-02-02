×
Here Are the Lyrics to Gunna & Future’s ‘Pushin P’ Feat. Young Thug

Follow along with the words of Gunna and Future's 2022 collaboration.

Gunna and Future were really “Pushin P” in the studio when recording their new collaboration.

“Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The track is featured on Gunna’s latest LP DS4Ever, which launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200,

If you need a guide to follow along with Gunna’s latest hit, find them all below:

(Wheezy outta here)
Pushin’ P
Yeah, pushin’ P, turn me up
Turn me up, P, uh-ah

Pointers in the Patek and my piece, I’m pushin’ P
Copped new hammers for my P, we don’t want no peace
Got a spot across the spot, just for Ps
Dropped the dot and then we plottin’, exotic Ps

She not a lesbian, for P, she turn Pesbian (pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P)
Off capital P, I rock these Presidents, count presidents (pushin’ P)
Portuguese on her knees, moppin’ down a P
She let me squeeze, then she leave ’cause she keep it P
Private suite, private seat, bitch, I’m pushin’ P
Purple pint, p—y pink, bitch, I’m pushin’ P

Pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, yeah (yeah)
Pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, yeah
Pop a P, I’m paranoid, I can’t just sleep
My pockets deep, got racks on me
Why they watchin’ me?
I’m pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, yeah

We’re pushin’, uh, uh, watch is pink
And I don’t pop pink, man, haha, ah
Okay, bought her a P, not a pill, a Porsche (pushin’ P)
Three Ps, pop, pourin’, Porsches (skrrt, pushin’ P)
I just fucked a cup of water (I did)
Pushin’ P, red bandana, Cardinals (ayy, pushin’ P)
I’ma P you out yo’ whole endorsement (ayy, yeah, pushin’ P)
She ain’t veneer for me, she simply porcelains (I never)
I never saw opps, now we finally tusslin’ (I never)
She ready to get in the streets for me, no question (of course, skrrt)
Too rich to text, I let my shawty forward it (yeah)
Take the P out the alphabet, n—a, try to sort it (ayy)

I’m pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P
Pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, P, uh-ah
Pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P, pushin’ P
I’m pushin’ P, yeah, uh-ah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jeffery Lamar Williams, Juke Wong, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Glass

