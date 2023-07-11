×
Here Are the Lyrics to Gunna’s ‘Fukumean’

Follow along with the lyrics to Gunna's 'A Gift and a Curse' viral hit.

Gunna
Gunna Spike Jordan

Gunna received career gift when he blasted in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with his fourth studio album A Gift & a Curse on the list dated July 1.

Since the album’s June 16 release, “Fukumean” has become the set’s standout track, as it currently sits at No. 2  on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated July 15, 2023. According to Luminate, “Fukumean” collected 10.3 million official on-demand U.S. streams during the period of June 16-20, the song’s first weekend.

If you need a guide to follow along with Gunna’s “Fukumean,” find the lyrics below:

(Ooh, Dunk Rock)

(F— you mean?)
Young Gunna Wunna back, callin’ me splurge
Watch me jump right off the curb
Bentley Spur fly like a bird
Spin on the first and the third
Solid, I’m keepin’ my word
Can’t be my equal, I don’t know what you heard
Crank up the foreign, I swerve
Keep me a stick if they purge

Ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha

(F— you mean?)
Young Gunna Wunna, they workin’ my nerves
I’m ’bout to pour up some syrup
F—in’ this bi–h like a perv’
Smack from the back, grab her perm
Ice, the burr, uh, sh–tin’ on all you lil’ turds
Can’t take that dick, wait your turn
In my own lane, we can’t merge
Suck with no hands, you can learn
Let’s see how much you can earn
Watch me go big like the Worm
And I ain’t smokin’ no sherm
I’m in this bi–h with P Litty, QP, QP-ski
All of my bi–hes is pretty, they showin’ they t—ies, it’s up to the ceilin’
I let her run through a million, I rock with her really, let’s f— on a billion
I’ma get down to the gritty, then f— up the city, the home of the villains
Ecstasy, wonderful feelin’
Smoke out the pound when I’m chillin’
Trappin’, I made me a killin’
Look, I got everybody wishin’
I hope you play your position
I don’t want nobody listenin’
I see the ho with precision
Get rich my only decision

F— you mean?
Young Gunna Wunna back, callin’ me splurge
Watch me jump right off the curb
Bentley Spur fly like a bird
Spin on the first and the third
Solid, I’m keepin’ my word
Can’t be my equal, I don’t know what you heard
Crank up the foreign, I swerve
Keep me a stick if they purge

(F— you mean?)
(F— you mean?)
Yeah
Yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Florian Onganga, Lucas Difabbio, Sergio Kitchens

