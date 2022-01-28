Here Are the Lyrics to Gunna’s ‘P Power’ Featuring Drake

Gunna scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with DS4Ever, which kicked off 2022 with its January 7 release date.
The album is full of high-profile collaborations with fellow hip-hop and R&B stars including 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Future, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Young Thug. However, a 20-track edition of the album, which added “P Power” featuring Drake, was released late in the day on Jan. 13 and helped push the already bubbling excitement over the album.
If you need a guide to follow along with Gunna and Drake’s powerful collaboration, find them all below:
(If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you)
She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)
That p—y got power, that p—y got power
She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)
We ain’t saying no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)
I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)
She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)
Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)
Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours, slatty)
I’m comin’, my baby, f— it, I’ll crocodile Birkin the baby (f— it)
We don’t take breaks, she wan’ f— on the daily
Had to stop, get some Percs for this lady
We go CC, make her wanna go crazy
I hit Mercedes inside a Mercedes
Power, that P got you poppin’ in places (P)
I’m givin’ her the D, I’m the d-boy, baby (I’m giving her the D, I’m the d-boy, baby)
I’m in her gut like a sit-up (sit-up)
I drop the di– off like a dealer (yeah)
I left a few racks, pay your rent up (rent up)
She make that lil’ p—y pop like a pimple
I’m parkin’ right here in the center (yeah)
I tell her, “Pull up,” she gon’ mop all the drip up
That’s why I upgraded her denture (why?)
In her mouth, in love with your dentals
She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)
That p—y got power, that p—y got power
She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)
We ain’t sayin’ no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)
I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)
She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)
Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)
Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours)
I’m comin’, my baby, forget a crocodile Birkin, my baby
Show you a link, now you workin’, my baby
You f— on me, it feel personal, baby
Trust me, it’s comin’ full circle, my baby
The dash in the Benz is virtual, baby
You seein’ 3D off a Perky, my baby
Seein’ HD off the 2C, my baby
31 gang get spooky, my baby
How can I worry ’bout blockin’ with buttons
When n—as is out here and Glockies is bussin’?
How can I not be the topic discussion
When n—as got rich off of droppin’ my govy?
How do you even be rockin’ with buddy?
The pictures I’ve seen, I’m like, “Damn, he got lucky”
Take it from him and I leave him with nothin’
She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)
That p—y got power, that p—y got power
She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)
We ain’t sayin’ no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)
I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)
She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)
Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)
Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours, slatty)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Aubrey Graham, Leland Wayne, Sergio Kitchens