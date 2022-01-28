Here Are the Lyrics to Gunna’s ‘P Power’ Featuring Drake

Gunna scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with DS4Ever, which kicked off 2022 with its January 7 release date.

The album is full of high-profile collaborations with fellow hip-hop and R&B stars including 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Future, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Young Thug. However, a 20-track edition of the album, which added “P Power” featuring Drake, was released late in the day on Jan. 13 and helped push the already bubbling excitement over the album.

If you need a guide to follow along with Gunna and Drake’s powerful collaboration, find them all below:

(If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you)

She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)

That p—y got power, that p—y got power

She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)

We ain’t saying no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)

I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)

She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)

Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)

Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours, slatty)

I’m comin’, my baby, f— it, I’ll crocodile Birkin the baby (f— it)

We don’t take breaks, she wan’ f— on the daily

Had to stop, get some Percs for this lady

We go CC, make her wanna go crazy

I hit Mercedes inside a Mercedes

Power, that P got you poppin’ in places (P)

I’m givin’ her the D, I’m the d-boy, baby (I’m giving her the D, I’m the d-boy, baby)

I’m in her gut like a sit-up (sit-up)

I drop the di– off like a dealer (yeah)

I left a few racks, pay your rent up (rent up)

She make that lil’ p—y pop like a pimple

I’m parkin’ right here in the center (yeah)

I tell her, “Pull up,” she gon’ mop all the drip up

That’s why I upgraded her denture (why?)

In her mouth, in love with your dentals

She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)

That p—y got power, that p—y got power

She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)

We ain’t sayin’ no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)

I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)

She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)

Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)

Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours)

I’m comin’, my baby, forget a crocodile Birkin, my baby

Show you a link, now you workin’, my baby

You f— on me, it feel personal, baby

Trust me, it’s comin’ full circle, my baby

The dash in the Benz is virtual, baby

You seein’ 3D off a Perky, my baby

Seein’ HD off the 2C, my baby

31 gang get spooky, my baby

How can I worry ’bout blockin’ with buttons

When n—as is out here and Glockies is bussin’?

How can I not be the topic discussion

When n—as got rich off of droppin’ my govy?

How do you even be rockin’ with buddy?

The pictures I’ve seen, I’m like, “Damn, he got lucky”

Take it from him and I leave him with nothin’

She wanna go viral (viral), keep f—in’ for hours (hours)

That p—y got power, that p—y got power

She wet in the shower (wet), that p—y gettin’ louder (louder)

We ain’t sayin’ no vow (vow), she f—in’ no coward (nope)

I’m di–in’ it deep (deep), she wanna get geeked (geek her, uh)

She sniffin’ that flour (flour), we geekin’ for hours (skeet-skeet)

Get play as a player (we player), that P get devoured (P)

Told my brother, “She ours” (she ours, slatty)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Aubrey Graham, Leland Wayne, Sergio Kitchens