Here Are the Lyrics to GloRilla & Cardi B’s ‘Tomorrow 2’

GloRilla and Cardi B‘s high energy collaboration, “Tomorrow 2,” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track also opened at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Memphis rapper her first top 10 visit — and first top 40 hit. It also extends Cardi B’s Hot 100 top 10 count to 11.

“Tomorrow 2,” released Sept. 23, is a remix of GloRilla’s solo track, “Tomorrow,” which she dropped in July.

If you need a guide to follow along with the duo’s “Tomorrow 2,” find the lyrics below:

(Cheese, his name is Cheese)They say they don’t f— wit’ me (Cheese)But I say they can’t f— wit’ meJust like the air, I’m everywhereHow you say it’s up with’ me?

Pop-poppin’ sh–, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’ (poppin’)

Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n—a five attachments (look at this)

Why did you confront me ’bout a n—a? Man, you bi—es backwards (stupid a–)

They come at me ’bout n—as who I don’t even find attractive (ugh)

I don’t know the n—a, I just seened him on the town before

I can’t be up in her face, I took her n—a down before (nah)

When I lose a n—a, I just pop out and go find some mo’ (easy)

Soon as I feel like my time get wasted, then it’s time to go (deuces)

They say they don’t f— with’ me

But I say they can’t f— with’ me (on gang)

Just like the air, I’m everywhere

How you say it’s up with’ me? (huh?)

Them bi—es should’ve stayed down

They could’ve been up wit’ me (too bad)

But all they doin’ is talkin’ down

‘Cause they can’t get up wit’ me (lame a–)

My ex f—in’ on my old friend, both they a– some f—in’ clowns (haha)

Thinkin’ that she got one up on me, she got my hand-me-downs (lame a– ho)

He thought wasn’t gon’ have to stand on sh–, like he was handicap (thought it was)

Make that n—a stand on that, now his a– can’t stand me now

High as f—, I’m lit, yeah, I don’t smoke no Swishers (nope)

Slidin’ with’ my gang and them, look at them like sisters (that’s gang)

These bi—es be lovin’ to go out sad about these n—as (ugh)

I don’t wanna hang with’ them, they don’t handle business (they can’t hang with’ us)

They be goin’ for anything, but I can’t go for none of that (none of that)

Why would I go chase you? If I know you gon’ come runnin’ back (f—in’ dumb)

Cut everybody off, lately been feelin’ like the lumberjack (f— ’em)

They really got me f—ed up, and I wasn’t goin’ for none of that (none of that)

She the type, the n—a make her mad she go and tweet somethin’ (ugh)

Me, I’m kinda ratchet still so I’m the type to beat somethin’ (beat ’em up)

I can’t love you, baby, like yo’ bi— do, so don’t leave her (keep that bi—)

He gon’ choose her every time ’cause it’s cheaper to keep her (hahaha)

Can’t say yo’ name up in my songs, might not f— wit’ you tomorrow (nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f— tomorrow (that’s just me)

Ain’t f—ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f— tomorrow (duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows

Ridin’ with my twin and ‘nem (skrrt), and we all look good as f— (gang)

She say she my opp but I don’t know her, had to look her up (f— is you?)

I know that I’m rich, but I can’t help it, bi—, I’m hood as f— (woo)

I’ve been on these bi—es neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck (ah)

I can’t put you in my business (no), you might wish me dead tomorrow (yeah)

Bi—es be on di– today, sing every word of “Up” tomorrow (Up)

Bi—, I still got cases opened, keep your mouth shut tomorrow (shh)

Play with me today then get some sleep, you know it’s up tomorrow (woo)

Fake bi—, that’s why my friend f—ed on your n—a (ah-ha)

Both you bi—es p—y, I think y’all should scissor (ah, ha, ha)

She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger (bi—, it’s bigger)

She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered (ah)

I don’t speak dog, ho (woof), I don’t care what no bi— say (no)

I stay on her mind, I got condos in that bi— head (ah)

She say she don’t f— with me (who?), who said that you can, ho? (No)

That n—a a munch and he gon’ eat me like a mango

Long a– weave, it be ticklin’ my a– crack (ah)

Wonder what I’ll do tomorrow that these hoes will be mad at (huh?)

All y’all bi—es sweet, and I always get my lick, boo (facts)

I, I fight for my bi—es and I’m fightin’ over di– too (that, that, Cardi, yup)

Can’t say yo’ name up in my songs, might not f— wit’ you tomorrow (nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f— tomorrow

Ain’t f—ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f— tomorrow (duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows

Can’t say yo’ name up in my songs, might not f— wit’ you tomorrow (nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f— tomorrow (that’s just me)

Ain’t f—ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f— tomorrow (duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Antonio Anderson Jr., Gloria Woods