×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

Follow along with the words of the sizzling 2020 hit.

Glass Animals
Glass Animals Meredith Truax*

It’s been two years since Glass Animals introduced the world to “Heat Waves,” and the hit’s flame keeps on burning.

The song, off the group’s 2020 album, Dreamland, hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Jan. 29). “Heat Waves” entered the Pop Airplay chart dated Feb. 20, 2021, and the 11-month, one-week span between its debut and its reign marks the longest for a No. 1 in the chart’s nearly 30-year history.

If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Glass Animals hit, find them all below:

Explore

Explore

Glass Animals

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

(Last night, all I think about is you)
(Don’t stop, baby, you can walk through)
(Don’t want, baby, think about you)
(You know that I’m never gonna lose)

Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

Usually I put
Something on TV
So we never think
About you and me

But today I see
Our reflections
Clearly in Hollywood
Laying on the screen

You just need a better life than this
You need something I can never give
Fake water all across the road
It’s gone now the night has come but

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

You can’t fight it
You can’t breathe
You say something so loving but
Now I’ve got to let you go
You’ll be better off in someone new
I don’t wanna be alone
You know it hurts me too

You look so broken when you cry
One more and then I’ll say goodbye

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

I just wonder what you’re dreaming of
When you sleep and smile so comfortable
I just wish that I could give you that
That look that’s perfectly un-sad

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Heat waves been faking me out

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now

Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © WORDS & MUSIC A DIV OF BIG DEAL MUSIC LLC

Written by: David Algernon Bayley

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad