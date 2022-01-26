Here Are the Lyrics to Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

It’s been two years since Glass Animals introduced the world to “Heat Waves,” and the hit’s flame keeps on burning.

The song, off the group’s 2020 album, Dreamland, hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Jan. 29). “Heat Waves” entered the Pop Airplay chart dated Feb. 20, 2021, and the 11-month, one-week span between its debut and its reign marks the longest for a No. 1 in the chart’s nearly 30-year history.

If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Glass Animals hit, find them all below:

(Last night, all I think about is you)

(Don’t stop, baby, you can walk through)

(Don’t want, baby, think about you)

(You know that I’m never gonna lose)

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I’m swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I’m swimming in a

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

Usually I put

Something on TV

So we never think

About you and me

But today I see

Our reflections

Clearly in Hollywood

Laying on the screen

You just need a better life than this

You need something I can never give

Fake water all across the road

It’s gone now the night has come but

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

You can’t fight it

You can’t breathe

You say something so loving but

Now I’ve got to let you go

You’ll be better off in someone new

I don’t wanna be alone

You know it hurts me too

You look so broken when you cry

One more and then I’ll say goodbye

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

I just wonder what you’re dreaming of

When you sleep and smile so comfortable

I just wish that I could give you that

That look that’s perfectly un-sad

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Heat waves been faking me out

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can’t make you happier now

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I’m swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I’m swimming in a mirror

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © WORDS & MUSIC A DIV OF BIG DEAL MUSIC LLC

Written by: David Algernon Bayley