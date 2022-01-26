Here Are the Lyrics to Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

It’s been two years since Glass Animals introduced the world to “Heat Waves,” and the hit’s flame keeps on burning.
The song, off the group’s 2020 album, Dreamland, hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Jan. 29). “Heat Waves” entered the Pop Airplay chart dated Feb. 20, 2021, and the 11-month, one-week span between its debut and its reign marks the longest for a No. 1 in the chart’s nearly 30-year history.
If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Glass Animals hit, find them all below:
(Last night, all I think about is you)
(Don’t stop, baby, you can walk through)
(Don’t want, baby, think about you)
(You know that I’m never gonna lose)
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
Usually I put
Something on TV
So we never think
About you and me
But today I see
Our reflections
Clearly in Hollywood
Laying on the screen
You just need a better life than this
You need something I can never give
Fake water all across the road
It’s gone now the night has come but
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
You can’t fight it
You can’t breathe
You say something so loving but
Now I’ve got to let you go
You’ll be better off in someone new
I don’t wanna be alone
You know it hurts me too
You look so broken when you cry
One more and then I’ll say goodbye
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
I just wonder what you’re dreaming of
When you sleep and smile so comfortable
I just wish that I could give you that
That look that’s perfectly un-sad
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Heat waves been faking me out
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can’t make you happier now
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I’m swimming in a mirror
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © WORDS & MUSIC A DIV OF BIG DEAL MUSIC LLC
Written by: David Algernon Bayley