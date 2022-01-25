Here Are the Lyrics to GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’

There’s a reason GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” is the biggest song in the world right now — it’s f—ing fun to sing along to (as long as you’re not with your parents).

The breakout single from Texas-born single GAYLE has become an especially big hit overseas, topping the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl U.S. charts for the past three weeks. Here in the U.S., it broke into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 last week and hit its No. 8 peak this week.

But if you need a guide to follow along with GAYLE’s profanely fun lyrics (censored for good measure), find them all below:

F— you and your mom

And your sister and your job

And your broke-ass car

And that sh– you call art

F— you and your friends

That I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog

You can all f— off

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended

Even tried to bite my tongue when you start sh–

Now you’re textin’ all my friends askin’ questions

They never even liked you in the first place

Dated a girl that I hate for the attention

She only made it two days, what a connection

It’s like you’d do anythin’ for my affection

You’re goin’ all about it in the worst ways

I was into you

But I’m over it now

And I was tryna be nice

But nothing’s getting through

So let me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E F you

And your mom and your sister and your job

And your broke-ass car

And that sh– you call art

F— you and your friends

That I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog

You can all f— off

Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na

A-B-C-D-E F you

You said you just needed space and so I gave it

When I had nothin’ to say, you couldn’t take it

Told everyone I’m a bitch, so I became it

Always had to put yourself above me

I was into you

But I’m over it now

And I was tryna be nice

But nothing’s getting through

So let me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E F you

And your mom and your sister and your job

And your Craigslist couch

And the way your voice sounds

F— you and your friends

That I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog

You can all f— off

Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na

A-B-C-D-E F off

Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na

A-B-C-D-E F you

And your mom and your sister and your job

And your broke-ass car

And that sh– you call art

F— you and your friends

That I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog

You can all f— off

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Downtown Music Publishing

Written by: David Bruce Pittenger, Sara Davis, Taylor Gayle Rutherfurd