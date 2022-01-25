Here Are the Lyrics to GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’

There’s a reason GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” is the biggest song in the world right now — it’s f—ing fun to sing along to (as long as you’re not with your parents).
The breakout single from Texas-born single GAYLE has become an especially big hit overseas, topping the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl U.S. charts for the past three weeks. Here in the U.S., it broke into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 last week and hit its No. 8 peak this week.
But if you need a guide to follow along with GAYLE’s profanely fun lyrics (censored for good measure), find them all below:
F— you and your mom
And your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car
And that sh– you call art
F— you and your friends
That I’ll never see again
Everybody but your dog
You can all f— off
I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended
Even tried to bite my tongue when you start sh–
Now you’re textin’ all my friends askin’ questions
They never even liked you in the first place
Dated a girl that I hate for the attention
She only made it two days, what a connection
It’s like you’d do anythin’ for my affection
You’re goin’ all about it in the worst ways
I was into you
But I’m over it now
And I was tryna be nice
But nothing’s getting through
So let me spell it out
A-B-C-D-E F you
And your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car
And that sh– you call art
F— you and your friends
That I’ll never see again
Everybody but your dog
You can all f— off
Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na
A-B-C-D-E F you
You said you just needed space and so I gave it
When I had nothin’ to say, you couldn’t take it
Told everyone I’m a bitch, so I became it
Always had to put yourself above me
I was into you
But I’m over it now
And I was tryna be nice
But nothing’s getting through
So let me spell it out
A-B-C-D-E F you
And your mom and your sister and your job
And your Craigslist couch
And the way your voice sounds
F— you and your friends
That I’ll never see again
Everybody but your dog
You can all f— off
Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na
A-B-C-D-E F off
Na-na-na-na, na, na, na-na
A-B-C-D-E F you
And your mom and your sister and your job
And your broke-ass car
And that sh– you call art
F— you and your friends
That I’ll never see again
Everybody but your dog
You can all f— off
