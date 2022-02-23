Here Are the Lyrics to Future’s ‘Worst Day’

For a player like Future, Valentine’s Day is the “Worst Day,” and he unloaded the stress of pleasing multiple women on his 2022 single.

The song, released just days before Valentine’s Day, of course, comes on the heels of his first Hot 100 chart topper, his 2021 “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Drake.

If you need a guide to follow along with Future’s “Worst Day,” find the lyrics below:

Valentine’s is the worst day

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please

I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease

I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces

Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me

Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang

Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain

Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane

Every single birthday, another private location

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please

Spent over a hunnid Gs and she still wasn’t pleased

I done gave her a hundred Gs, all she want is me

It’s a treat when we meet up, whenever we meet

She just want me to be there on February 14

I come through when I get a chance, but gotta be brief

Tote a LV briefcase, I’m just keepin’ it a G

Made it out the trenches, got more stripes than a zebra

When you got more than one, two, three, four, five, six bi—es

Valentine’s the worst day, when a n—a rich

Got more than one, got Catholics, got Christians

Got a Muslim, got Egyptians, they sayin’ they miss me

Won’t settle for no quickie, got ’em waitin’ up in they Vickies

I leave out and go missin’

I done traveled a long distance, bought a house in another city

Tried to talk to you, but I know you won’t get it

I know if it don’t kill you, you gon’ feel it

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please

I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease

I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces

Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me

Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang

Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain

Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane

Every single birthday, another private location

Through the laughin’ and the cheerin’, prayin’ for a better day

I’m gettin’ mine, gettin’ it in, smashin’ on acceleration

Do it times ten, upper echelon, heavyweight

Workin’ out my differences with hard work and dedication

Long-distance, in and out, whenever we link up

Trench to the floor, keep a ho to pick my mink up

Make reservations just to check in my coat

My inspiration, never let it drag on the floor

I’m turnin’ up some more, I done been too damn broke

Feel like I’m God-level, so many chicks I adore

Avoidin’ the hurt, ridin’ in circles in a Aventador

Choose one and you gon’ make the other ones feel less important

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please (too many to please)

I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease (put my mind at ease)

I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces (tearin’ your heart all in pieces)

Try to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me (all they want is me)

Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang (she blowin’ for my gang)

Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain (don’t wanna explain)

Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane (jumped on a jet)

Every single birthday, another private location (private location)

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Forever my lady (ooh-woah, oh)

Forever my lady (woah, oh)

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please

I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease

I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces

Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me

Valentine’s Day, the worst day

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Jasper Lee Harris, Nayvadius Wilburn, Russell Chell, Taurus Currie, Wesley Glass