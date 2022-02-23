Here Are the Lyrics to Future’s ‘Worst Day’

For a player like Future, Valentine’s Day is the “Worst Day,” and he unloaded the stress of pleasing multiple women on his 2022 single.
The song, released just days before Valentine’s Day, of course, comes on the heels of his first Hot 100 chart topper, his 2021 “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Drake.
If you need a guide to follow along with Future’s “Worst Day,” find the lyrics below:
Valentine’s is the worst day
Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please
I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease
I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces
Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me
Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang
Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain
Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane
Every single birthday, another private location
Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please
Spent over a hunnid Gs and she still wasn’t pleased
I done gave her a hundred Gs, all she want is me
It’s a treat when we meet up, whenever we meet
She just want me to be there on February 14
I come through when I get a chance, but gotta be brief
Tote a LV briefcase, I’m just keepin’ it a G
Made it out the trenches, got more stripes than a zebra
When you got more than one, two, three, four, five, six bi—es
Valentine’s the worst day, when a n—a rich
Got more than one, got Catholics, got Christians
Got a Muslim, got Egyptians, they sayin’ they miss me
Won’t settle for no quickie, got ’em waitin’ up in they Vickies
I leave out and go missin’
I done traveled a long distance, bought a house in another city
Tried to talk to you, but I know you won’t get it
I know if it don’t kill you, you gon’ feel it
Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please
I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease
I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces
Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me
Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang
Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain
Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane
Every single birthday, another private location
Through the laughin’ and the cheerin’, prayin’ for a better day
I’m gettin’ mine, gettin’ it in, smashin’ on acceleration
Do it times ten, upper echelon, heavyweight
Workin’ out my differences with hard work and dedication
Long-distance, in and out, whenever we link up
Trench to the floor, keep a ho to pick my mink up
Make reservations just to check in my coat
My inspiration, never let it drag on the floor
I’m turnin’ up some more, I done been too damn broke
Feel like I’m God-level, so many chicks I adore
Avoidin’ the hurt, ridin’ in circles in a Aventador
Choose one and you gon’ make the other ones feel less important
Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please (too many to please)
I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease (put my mind at ease)
I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces (tearin’ your heart all in pieces)
Try to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me (all they want is me)
Got a Glock under her pillow, she blowin’ for my gang (she blowin’ for my gang)
Not tryna lie to you, I don’t wanna explain (don’t wanna explain)
Took off on a store run and jumped on a plane (jumped on a jet)
Every single birthday, another private location (private location)
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Forever my lady (ooh-woah, oh)
Forever my lady (woah, oh)
Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please
I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease
I bought you all these gifts, tearin’ your heart all in pieces
Tried to pass out new whips, yeah, but all they want is me
Valentine’s Day, the worst day
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Jasper Lee Harris, Nayvadius Wilburn, Russell Chell, Taurus Currie, Wesley Glass