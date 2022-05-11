Here Are the Lyrics to Future’s ‘Puffin on Zootiez’

Future charted all 16 from the standard edition of his new album I Never Liked You on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 14), including the standout hit “Puffin on Zootiez.”

“Zootiez” stands at No. 4, just three spaces behind Future’s current chart topper “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems.

If you need a guide to follow along with Future’s “Puffin on Zootiez,” find the lyrics below:

G5 the flight, man, I’m here in the sky

She finna tell me, “No way” and it’s cap

N—a, can’t even see me, I’m way in the sky

G5 the flight, a n—a way in the sky

G5 the flight, man, I’m way outta here (man, I’m way outta here)

G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me

I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy

Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it

Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good

Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood

Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer

Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good

Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–

Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid

Dirty the Fanta but make it in Canada

Bro get this money like it’s my religion

It’s gon’ be a mad day, a sad day for any of these n—as

That try to compare whatever I did

Damn near touched a hundred, it just off the gig

I came out the jungle, they kidnapped a kid

I trap out a bando, spent ten on a crib

I look at the ocean to spot thirty M’s

Pin it where I’m at, the city I’m in

I keep and go fully, no matter where I’m in

Her hair touch her ass, she gon’ think she Korean

You f—in’ me good, bi—, you helpin’ me win

N—as can’t see me, ain’t no competition

Too many bracelets, need a whole ‘nother wrist

I’m never sober, I’m thinkin’ ’bout quittin’

I pop the E, I can feel when it kick

G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me

I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy

Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it

Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good

Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood

Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer

Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good

Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–

Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid

Count up some millions and take some more drugs

Been stuck in my memory, they wasn’t showin’ love

Ain’t matching my fly, bi—, you know you a dub

I started this wave, and ain’t usin’ a brush

Stopped taking molly, now I’m back on the E

Flyin’ commercial, you ain’t high as me

Driving the spaceship, the one with the wings

Cross up the trap, I done broke down a key

Ain’t let no f— n—a holdin’ me back

Put a switch on it, these lil’ n—as whack

After I hit your bi—, givin’ her back

Ain’t got no roof, put her heart on a strap

Go to the moon, ain’t gon’ show you no slatt

Pluto tycoon, ain’t no regular cat

Took a few ‘shrooms, I forget where I’m at

Poppin’ a Tesla, I feel when it kick

G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me

I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy

Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it

Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good

Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood

Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer

Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good

Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–

Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid (look at the kid)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Bryan Simmons, Lesidney Ragland, Nayvadius Wilburn, Nils