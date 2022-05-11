Here Are the Lyrics to Future’s ‘Puffin on Zootiez’

Future charted all 16 from the standard edition of his new album I Never Liked You on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 14), including the standout hit “Puffin on Zootiez.”
“Zootiez” stands at No. 4, just three spaces behind Future’s current chart topper “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems.
If you need a guide to follow along with Future’s “Puffin on Zootiez,” find the lyrics below:
G5 the flight, man, I’m here in the sky
She finna tell me, “No way” and it’s cap
N—a, can’t even see me, I’m way in the sky
G5 the flight, a n—a way in the sky
G5 the flight, man, I’m way outta here (man, I’m way outta here)
G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me
I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy
Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it
Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good
Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood
Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer
Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good
Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–
Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid
Dirty the Fanta but make it in Canada
Bro get this money like it’s my religion
It’s gon’ be a mad day, a sad day for any of these n—as
That try to compare whatever I did
Damn near touched a hundred, it just off the gig
I came out the jungle, they kidnapped a kid
I trap out a bando, spent ten on a crib
I look at the ocean to spot thirty M’s
Pin it where I’m at, the city I’m in
I keep and go fully, no matter where I’m in
Her hair touch her ass, she gon’ think she Korean
You f—in’ me good, bi—, you helpin’ me win
N—as can’t see me, ain’t no competition
Too many bracelets, need a whole ‘nother wrist
I’m never sober, I’m thinkin’ ’bout quittin’
I pop the E, I can feel when it kick
G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me
I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy
Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it
Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good
Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood
Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer
Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good
Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–
Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid
Count up some millions and take some more drugs
Been stuck in my memory, they wasn’t showin’ love
Ain’t matching my fly, bi—, you know you a dub
I started this wave, and ain’t usin’ a brush
Stopped taking molly, now I’m back on the E
Flyin’ commercial, you ain’t high as me
Driving the spaceship, the one with the wings
Cross up the trap, I done broke down a key
Ain’t let no f— n—a holdin’ me back
Put a switch on it, these lil’ n—as whack
After I hit your bi—, givin’ her back
Ain’t got no roof, put her heart on a strap
Go to the moon, ain’t gon’ show you no slatt
Pluto tycoon, ain’t no regular cat
Took a few ‘shrooms, I forget where I’m at
Poppin’ a Tesla, I feel when it kick
G5 the flight, n—a, can’t even see me
I’m way outta here, I’m too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bi— so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy
Walkin’ on sh–, turn it up and not gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bi—, I’ma bag it
Turnin’ it up, gotta make sure sh– good
Park a two mil’ in the middle of my hood
Drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer
Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good
Lot of these n—as, they lookin’ the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this sh–
Bi— break her neck just to look at the kid (look at the kid)
