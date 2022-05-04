Here Are the Lyrics to Future’s ‘Wait For U’ Featuring Drake & Tems

Future dropped his new album, I Never Liked You, on April 29, and the set is jam-packed with some fiery collaborations, including “Wait For U” with Drake and Tems.

Chatting with GQ for the outlet’s May cover story, Future opened up about the new project, saying, “I’m putting myself out there, sharing my lifestyle with the world, haring my pain with the world, sharing my ups [and] sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just… be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Future’s “Wait For U,” find the lyrics below:

I will wait for you, for you

Early in the mornin’, late at night (I will wait for you)

It don’t even matter what time it is (I will wait for you)

Presidential Rollie already on the way (tired, sayin’, aye, yi, yi, yi)

Whenever I find time, it’s okay (ayy)

(ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob)

You pray for my demons, girl, I got you

Every time I sip on codeine, I get vulnerable

I’m knowin’ the sounds of the storm when it come

She understand I can’t take her everywhere a n—a goin’

I been in the field like the children of the corn

I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone

Get mad at yourself ’cause you can’t leave me alone

Gossip, bein’ messy, that ain’t what we doin’ (world was endin’)

Travel around the world (would you cry or would you try to get me?)

Over the phone, droppin’ tears (tell me now, I want you to be clear, yeah)

I get more vulnerable when I do pills (tell me now, I need you to be clear, yeah)

When you drunk, you tell me exactly how you feel (I will wait for you, for you)

When I’m loaded, I keep it real (I will wait for you, I will wait for you)

Need to tell a real one exactly what it is (I will wait, will wait, for you, for you)

Don’t say it, ’cause you know that’s what I wanna hear (I will wait for you, I will wait for you)

Yeah, I been trappin’ ’round the world

I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feelin’

I got a career that takes my time away from women

I cannot convince you that I love you for a livin’ (will wait for you, for you)

I be on your line, feelings flowin’ like a river

You be textin’ back, you at Kiki On The River (I will wait for you)

Message say delivered (I will wait for you), but I know that you don’t get it

Why you introduce us if you knew that you was with him? (I will wait for you, for you, for you)

Made me shake his hand when y’all been f—in’ for a minute (I will wait for you, for you)

Walk me off the plank because you know that I’m a swimmer (I will wait for you)

Supposed to be your dog, but you done put me in a kennel

Girl, put a muzzle on it, all that barkin’ over dinner

I was f—in’ with you when you had the tiny presidential

You got better when you met me and that ain’t coincidental

Tried to bring the best out you, guess I’m not that influential

Guess I’m not the one that’s meant for you

I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone

Get mad at myself ’cause I can’t leave you alone

Gossip in messages, that ain’t what we doin’, yeah (world was endin’)

Trappin’ around the world (would you cry or would you try to get me?)

Over the phone, droppin’ tears (tell me now, I want you to be clear, yeah)

I get more vulnerable when I do pills (tell me now, I need you to be clear, yeah)

When you drunk, you tell me exactly how you feel (I will wait for you, for you)

When I’m loaded, I keep it real (I will wait for you, I will wait for you)

Need to tell a real one exactly what it is (I will wait, will wait, for you, for you)

Don’t say it, ’cause you know that’s what I wanna hear (I will wait for you, I will wait for you)

Early in the mornin’, late at night

It don’t even matter what time it is

World was endin’, would you cry or would you try to get me?

Tell me now, I want you to be clear, yeah

