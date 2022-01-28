Here Are the Lyrics to ‘The Family Madrigal’ From ‘Encanto’

If you’re wondering about all the buzz surrounding Disney’s Encanto, the best place to start is with “The Family Madrigal,” the impossibly peppy opening number that introduces each of the “fantastical and magical” family members.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda-written song is mostly performed by Stephanie Beatriz‘s Mirabel with a brief assist from Olga Merediz as Abuela. And just like the other songs on the Encanto soundtrack, it’s climbing up our charts like one of Isabela’s flowering vines, so far peaking at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

If you’re curious about the Madrigal family or just want to get reintroduced, find all the lyrics below:

Drawers

Floors

Doors

Let’s go

This is our home

We’ve got every generation

So full of music

A rhythm of its own design

This is my family

A perfect constellation

So many stars and everybody gets to shine

Whoa

But let’s be clear, Abuela runs this show, whoa

She led us here so many years ago, whoa

And every year our family blessings grow

There’s just a lot you’ve simply got to know, so

Welcome to the Family Madrigal

The home of the Family Madrigal (we’re on our way)

Where all the people are fantastical and magical

I’m part of the Family Madrigal

Oh my gosh, it’s them

What are the gifts? (I can’t remember all the gifts!)

But I don’t know who is who

Alright, alright, relax

It is physically impossible to relax

Tell us everything, what are your powers?

Just tell us what everyone can do

And that’s why coffee’s for grown-ups

My tía Pepa

Her mood affects the weather

When she’s unhappy

Well, the temperature gets weird

My tío Bruno

We don’t talk about Bruno

They say he saw the future, one day he disappeared

Oh! And that’s my mom Julieta, here’s her deal, whoa

The truth is, she can heal you with a meal, whoa

Her recipes are remedies for real

If you’re impressed, imagine how I feel, Mom!

Welcome to the Family Madrigal

The home of the Family Madrigal

(Hey, coming through)

I know it sounds a bit fantastical and magical

But I’m part of the Family Madrigal

Two guys fell in love with Family Madrigal

And now they’re part of the Family Madrigal

So yeah, Tío Félix married Pepa

And my dad married Julieta

That’s how Abuela became an Abuela Madrigal

(let’s go, let’s go!)

We swear to always

Help those around us

And earn the miracle

That somehow found us

The town keeps growing

The world keeps turning

But work and dedication will keep the miracle burning

And each new generation must keep the miracle burning

Wait, who’s a sister and who’s a cousin?

There’s so many people

How do you keep them all straight?

Okay, okay, okay, okay

So many kids in our house

So, let’s turn the sound up, you know why?

I think it’s time for a grandkid round up

(Grandkid round up)

Cousin Dolores can hear a pin drop

Camilo shapeshifts

Antonio gets his gift today

My older sisters

Isabela and Luisa

One strong, one graceful

Perfect in every way

(Isabela)

Grows a flower, the town goes wild

(Isabela)

She’s a perfect golden child

(Luisa! Luisa! Luisa! Luisa!)

And Luisa’s super strong

The beauty and the brawn do no wrong

That’s life in the Family Madrigal (whoa)

Now you know the Family Madrigal (whoa)

Where all the people are fantastical and magical (whoa)

That’s who we are in the Family Madrigal, adios!

Ooh (but what’s your gift?)

Ha

Well, I gotta go, the life of a Madrigal (whoa)

But now you all know the Family Madrigal (whoa)

I never meant this to get autobiographical (whoa)

So just to review the Family Madrigal

Let’s go

It starts with Abuela

And then Tía Pepa, she handles the weather (but what about Mirabel?)

My mom Julieta can make you feel better with just one arepa (but what about Mirabel?)

My dad Agustín, well

He’s accident-prone but he means well (but what about Mirabel?)

Hey, you said you wanna know what everyone does

I got sisters and cousins and (Mirabel)

My primo Camilo won’t stop until he makes you smile today (Mirabel)

My cousin Dolores can hear this whole chorus a mile away (Mirabel)

Look, it’s Mister Mariano, hey

You can marry my sister if you wanna but (Mirabel)

Between you and me, she’s kind of a prima donna

Yo, I’ve said too much and thank you but I really gotta go (Mirabel)

My family’s amazing (Mirabel)

And I’m in my family, so (Mirabel)

Well

Mirabel!

