Here Are the Lyrics to ‘The Family Madrigal’ From ‘Encanto’

If you’re wondering about all the buzz surrounding Disney’s Encanto, the best place to start is with “The Family Madrigal,” the impossibly peppy opening number that introduces each of the “fantastical and magical” family members.
The Lin-Manuel Miranda-written song is mostly performed by Stephanie Beatriz‘s Mirabel with a brief assist from Olga Merediz as Abuela. And just like the other songs on the Encanto soundtrack, it’s climbing up our charts like one of Isabela’s flowering vines, so far peaking at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.
If you’re curious about the Madrigal family or just want to get reintroduced, find all the lyrics below:
Drawers
Floors
Doors
Let’s go
This is our home
We’ve got every generation
So full of music
A rhythm of its own design
This is my family
A perfect constellation
So many stars and everybody gets to shine
Whoa
But let’s be clear, Abuela runs this show, whoa
She led us here so many years ago, whoa
And every year our family blessings grow
There’s just a lot you’ve simply got to know, so
Welcome to the Family Madrigal
The home of the Family Madrigal (we’re on our way)
Where all the people are fantastical and magical
I’m part of the Family Madrigal
Oh my gosh, it’s them
What are the gifts? (I can’t remember all the gifts!)
But I don’t know who is who
Alright, alright, relax
It is physically impossible to relax
Tell us everything, what are your powers?
Just tell us what everyone can do
And that’s why coffee’s for grown-ups
My tía Pepa
Her mood affects the weather
When she’s unhappy
Well, the temperature gets weird
My tío Bruno
We don’t talk about Bruno
They say he saw the future, one day he disappeared
Oh! And that’s my mom Julieta, here’s her deal, whoa
The truth is, she can heal you with a meal, whoa
Her recipes are remedies for real
If you’re impressed, imagine how I feel, Mom!
Welcome to the Family Madrigal
The home of the Family Madrigal
(Hey, coming through)
I know it sounds a bit fantastical and magical
But I’m part of the Family Madrigal
Two guys fell in love with Family Madrigal
And now they’re part of the Family Madrigal
So yeah, Tío Félix married Pepa
And my dad married Julieta
That’s how Abuela became an Abuela Madrigal
(let’s go, let’s go!)
We swear to always
Help those around us
And earn the miracle
That somehow found us
The town keeps growing
The world keeps turning
But work and dedication will keep the miracle burning
And each new generation must keep the miracle burning
Wait, who’s a sister and who’s a cousin?
There’s so many people
How do you keep them all straight?
Okay, okay, okay, okay
So many kids in our house
So, let’s turn the sound up, you know why?
I think it’s time for a grandkid round up
(Grandkid round up)
Cousin Dolores can hear a pin drop
Camilo shapeshifts
Antonio gets his gift today
My older sisters
Isabela and Luisa
One strong, one graceful
Perfect in every way
(Isabela)
Grows a flower, the town goes wild
(Isabela)
She’s a perfect golden child
(Luisa! Luisa! Luisa! Luisa!)
And Luisa’s super strong
The beauty and the brawn do no wrong
That’s life in the Family Madrigal (whoa)
Now you know the Family Madrigal (whoa)
Where all the people are fantastical and magical (whoa)
That’s who we are in the Family Madrigal, adios!
Ooh (but what’s your gift?)
Ha
Well, I gotta go, the life of a Madrigal (whoa)
But now you all know the Family Madrigal (whoa)
I never meant this to get autobiographical (whoa)
So just to review the Family Madrigal
Let’s go
It starts with Abuela
And then Tía Pepa, she handles the weather (but what about Mirabel?)
My mom Julieta can make you feel better with just one arepa (but what about Mirabel?)
My dad Agustín, well
He’s accident-prone but he means well (but what about Mirabel?)
Hey, you said you wanna know what everyone does
I got sisters and cousins and (Mirabel)
My primo Camilo won’t stop until he makes you smile today (Mirabel)
My cousin Dolores can hear this whole chorus a mile away (Mirabel)
Look, it’s Mister Mariano, hey
You can marry my sister if you wanna but (Mirabel)
Between you and me, she’s kind of a prima donna
Yo, I’ve said too much and thank you but I really gotta go (Mirabel)
My family’s amazing (Mirabel)
And I’m in my family, so (Mirabel)
Well
Mirabel!
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda