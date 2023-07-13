Here Are the Lyrics to Fall Out Boy’s Cover of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

Fall Out Boy dropped a surprise cover of Billy Joel‘s 1989 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire” on June 28 featuring the group’s modern update of the Piano Man’s breathless blitz through 20th century history. Out were Joel’s Boomer-skewing stream-of-consciousness lines about such h-bombs, Studebakers, Liberace, Marilyn Monroe, Harry Truman, Doris Day, Einstein, Peyton Place and children of thalidomide.

In were the Chicago emo rockers’ updated references (from 1989 to the present) to Rodney King, deep fakes, Kurt Cobain, Harry Potter, MySpace, QAnon, Balloon Boy, Fyre Fest and Stranger Things, among many others. In a recent BBC Radio2 interview Joel said that he’d heard the new verses and weighed in on the effort. “Everybody’s been wanting to know when there’s going to be an updated version of it, because my song started in ’49 and ended in ’89 — it was a 40 year span,” he said. “Everybody said, ‘Well, aren’t you going to do a part two?’ I said, ‘Nah, I’ve already done part one.’ So, Fall Out Boy, go ahead. Great, take it away.”

If you need a guide to follow along to the lightning-speed tumble of references in FOB’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” find the lyrics below: