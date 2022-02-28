Here Are the Lyrics to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Eminem took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 13) alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — where he performed his smash hit “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile.
Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” has had an award-winning run since it was released on Oct. 28, 2002, giving the Detroit rapper his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, his first and only Oscar so far for best original song in 2003, his 2003 MTV VMA for best video from a film, and his Grammy Award for best rap song and best male rap solo performance in 2004. Most recently, in February 2021, the song reached 1 billion listens on Spotify.
If you need a guide to follow along with Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” find the lyrics below:
Look
If you had
One shot
Or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted
In one moment
Would you capture it
Or just let it slip?
Yo
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti
He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin’
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out
He’s chokin’, how, everybody’s jokin’ now
The clocks run out, times up, over, blaow
Snap back to reality, ope there goes gravity
Ope, there goes Rabbit, he choked
He’s so mad, but he won’t give up that easy? No
He won’t have it, he knows his whole back’s to these ropes
It don’t matter, he’s dope, he knows that, but he’s broke
He’s so stagnant, he knows, when he goes back to this mobile home, that’s when it’s
Back to the lab again, yo, this whole rhapsody
Better go capture this moment and hope it don’t pass him
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
His soul’s escaping, through this hole that is gaping
This world is mine for the taking
Make me king, as we move toward a New World Order
A normal life is borin’, but super stardom’s close to post mortem
It only grows harder, only grows hotter
He blows, it’s all over, these h–s is all on him
Coast to coast shows, he’s known as the Globetrotter
Lonely roads, God only knows, he’s grown farther from home, he’s no father
He goes home and barely knows his own daughter
But hold your nose ’cause here goes the cold water
These h–s don’t want him no mo’, he’s cold product
They moved on to the next schmo who flows, he nose dove and sold nada
So the soap opera is told and unfolds, I suppose it’s old partna, but the beat goes on
Da-da-dum, da-dum, da-da
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
No more games, I’ma change what you call rage
Tear this motherf—in’ roof off like two dogs caged
I was playin’ in the beginnin’, the mood all changed
I been chewed up and spit out and booed off stage
But I kept rhymin’ and stepped right in the next cypher
Best believe somebody’s payin’ the Pied Piper
All the pain inside amplified by the
Fact that I can’t get by with my nine to
Five and I can’t provide the right type of
Life for my family ’cause man, these godd— food stamps don’t buy diapers
And its no movie, there’s no Mekhi Phifer
This is my life and these times are so hard
And it’s getting even harder tryna feed and water my seed, plus
Teeter totter, caught up between bein’ a father and a prima donna
Baby mama drama, screamin’ on her, too much
For me to wanna stay in one spot, another day of monotony’s
Gotten me to the point, I’m like a snail I’ve got
To formulate a plot or end up in jail or shot
Success is my only motherf—in’ option, failure’s not
Mom, I love you, but this trailer’s got to go, I cannot grow old in Salem’s Lot
So here I go, is my shot
Feet, fail me not, this may be the only opportunity that I got
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
You can do anything you set your mind to, man
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Jeffrey Irwin Bass, Marshall B Mathers, Luis Edgardo Resto