Here Are the Lyrics to Em Beihold’s ‘Numb Little Bug’

Em Beihold shares the feelings behind depression and anxiety in her relatable 2022 single, “Numb Little Bug.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” find the lyrics below:

I don’t feel a single thing

Have the pills done too much

Haven’t caught up with my friends in weeks

And now we’re outta touch

I’ve been driving in L.A.

And the world it feels too big

Like a floating ball that’s bound to break

Snap my psyche like a twig

And I just wanna see if you feel the same as me

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life

Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die

Like you’re hanging by a thread but you gotta survive

‘Cause you gotta survive

Like your body’s in the room but you’re not really there

Like you have empathy inside but you don’t really care

Like you’re fresh outta love but it’s been in the air

Am I past repair

A little bit tired of tryin’ to care when I don’t

A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope

A little bit tired of sinkin’

There’s water in my boat

I’m barely breathin’

Tryna stay afloat

So I got these quick repairs to cope

Guess I’m just broken and broke

The prescriptions on its way

With a name I can’t pronounce

And the dose I gotta take

Boy, I wish that I could count

‘Cause I just wanna see if this could make me happy

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life

Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die

Like you’re hanging by a thread but you gotta survive

‘Cause you gotta survive

Like your body’s in the room but you’re not really there

Like you have empathy inside but you don’t really care

Like you’re fresh outta love but it’s been in the air

Am I past repair

A little bit tired of tryin’ to care when I don’t

A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope

A little bit tired of sinking

There’s water in my boat

I’m barely breathin’

Tryna stay afloat

So I got these quick repairs to cope

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life

Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die

Like a numb little bug that’s gotta survive

That’s gotta survive

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Songtrust Ave

Written by: Andrew DeCaro, Emily Beihold, Nick Lopez