Here Are the Lyrics to Elton John & Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Dua Lipa and Elton John teamed up for the dance-pop song of 2021 with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” off John’s collab collection The Lockdown Sessions.
The song mashes up four of his classics from the 1970s and ’80s, including “Rocket Man” and “Sacrifice.” Last year, “Cold Heart” launched to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Oct. 23). The track also peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 on the chart dated Jan. 15, 2022.
If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Lipa and John collaboration, find all the lyrics below:
(Oh)
(You’re my lover)
(Oh)
It’s a human sign
When things go wrong
When the scent of her lingers
And temptation’s strong
Cold, cold heart
Hardened by you (oh)
Some things lookin’ better, baby
Just passin’ through (no, no, no, no, no)
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time
‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh no, no, no
And this is what I should have said
Well I thought it, but I kept it hid
Cold, cold heart
Hardened by you (oh)
Some things lookin’ better, baby
Just passin’ through (no, no, no, no, no)
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time
‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh no, no, no (no, no, no, no, no)
And this is what I should have said
Well I thought it, but I kept it hid
Cold, cold heart (oh)
Hardened by you
Some things lookin’ better, baby (oh)
Just passin’ through (no no, no, no, no)
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time
‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh no, no, no (no, no, no, no, no)
And this is what I should have said (and I think it’s gonna be a long, long time)
(‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find)
Well I thought it, but I kept it hid (I’m not the man they think I am at home)
(Oh no, no, no) (no, no, no, no, no)
Sugar (oh)
Sugar
Sugar (oh)
Sugar
(No, no, no, no, no)
