Here Are the Lyrics to Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears returned to music as a free woman by teaming up with Elton John for the dance-tinged collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.”
“Hold Me Closer,” which is a fresh take on John’s 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer” produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, features John and Spears singing the opening verse of John’s 1992 hit, “The One” over a club-ready beat, before diving into the chorus of 1971’s “Tiny Dancer.”
“Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, which also included deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” that were released in 2020.
If you need a guide to follow along with Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer,” find the lyrics below:
(Hold me closer)
(Hold me closer)
(Hold me closer)
I saw you dancin’ out the ocean
Runnin’ fast along the sand
A spirit born of earth and water
Fire flying from your hands (oh)
Hold me closer, tiny dancer
Count the headlights on the highway
Lay me down in sheets of linen
You had a busy day today (oh)
Hold me closer
Hold me closer (hold me closer)
Hold me closer
Hold me closer
There are caravans we follow
Drunken nights in dark hotels, baby (yeah)
When chances breathe between the silence
Where sex and love no longer gel (oh, yeah)
Hold me closer, tiny dancer
Count the headlights on the highway (baby)
Lay me down in sheets of linen
You had a busy day today
Hold me closer
Hold me closer (baby, baby)
Hold me closer
Hold me closer (oh, yeah)
(Hold me closer)
(Hold me closer)
Hold me closer
(Hold me closer) me closer, me closer
(Hold me closer) mm, yeah
Written by: Andrew Wotman, Bernard J. P. Taupin, Elton John, Henry Russell Walter