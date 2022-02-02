Here Are the Lyrics to Ella Mai’s ‘DFMU’

Ella Mai has officially grown up from her “Boo’d Up” days, and the 27-year-old singer is kicking off 2022 with her vulnerable new song, “DFMU,” an acronym for the plea: “don’t f— me up.”

“Someone can be angry at you, sad with you, or upset with you, but disappointment from the people you love or being disappointed by someone you love, I think it’s the toughest pill to swallow,” she recently told Billboard of her latest single. “The ‘don’t let me down’ [part]… I still feel it, and if someone’s telling you that, ‘I’m really here for you, just don’t mess this up’, it’s like, “Damn, we’re here.’”

If you need a guide to follow along with Ella Mai’s “DFMU,” find them all below:

Like a glimpse from the past, you conceal the dark

In a frame, you’re the poster up on the wall

In my dreams, you the prince and I’m at the ball

Fairytales, I’m not used to them at all

You got me questioning, “what have you done to me?”

Used to be out of reach

Feel like you’re testin’ me, you’re the necessity

Full court press on me

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

You know I wanna be around

You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart

Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard

Crazy, I’m lettin’ down my guard

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

‘Cause if it’s love, I wanna drown

I need to hear it from your mouth

Can’t wait no longer, tell me now

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

Slit your wrist, but I’m willin’ to take a chance

What you think with my heart sittin’ in his hand?

Gotta learn how to let someone in to hold

It take time, gotta trust who I let control

Got me questioning, “what have you done to me?”

Used to be out of reach

Feel like you’re testin’ me, you’re the necessity

Full court press on me (oh)

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

You know I wanna be around

You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart

Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard

Crazy I’m lettin’ down my guard

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

‘Cause if it’s love I wanna drown

I need to hear it from your mouth

Can’t wait no longer, tell me now

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

If you really care for me

Just make sure you’re there for me

Feel I’m fallin’ in too deep

That’s okay, just rescue me

Let me know what you want from me

Open up, let me in and see, boy

Yeah, I know where I wanna be (wanna be)

Just wanna know what your lovin’ means, oh (oh-ooh, yeah)

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

You know I wanna be around

You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart (my heart)

Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard (it’d ever be so hard)

Crazy, I’m lettin’ down my guard (oh, yeah)

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down (don’t f— me up, don’t let me down)

‘Cause if it’s love, I wanna drown (I wanna drown, oh)

I need to hear it from your mouth

Can’t wait no longer, tell me now

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

Don’t let me down, don’t let me down, let me down

Hey-yeah

Don’t f— me up, up

Don’t let me down, down

Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Charles Hinshaw, Dijon McFarlane, Ella Mai Howell