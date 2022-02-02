Here Are the Lyrics to Ella Mai’s ‘DFMU’

Ella Mai has officially grown up from her “Boo’d Up” days, and the 27-year-old singer is kicking off 2022 with her vulnerable new song, “DFMU,” an acronym for the plea: “don’t f— me up.”
“Someone can be angry at you, sad with you, or upset with you, but disappointment from the people you love or being disappointed by someone you love, I think it’s the toughest pill to swallow,” she recently told Billboard of her latest single. “The ‘don’t let me down’ [part]… I still feel it, and if someone’s telling you that, ‘I’m really here for you, just don’t mess this up’, it’s like, “Damn, we’re here.’”
If you need a guide to follow along with Ella Mai’s “DFMU,” find them all below:
Like a glimpse from the past, you conceal the dark
In a frame, you’re the poster up on the wall
In my dreams, you the prince and I’m at the ball
Fairytales, I’m not used to them at all
You got me questioning, “what have you done to me?”
Used to be out of reach
Feel like you’re testin’ me, you’re the necessity
Full court press on me
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
You know I wanna be around
You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart
Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard
Crazy, I’m lettin’ down my guard
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
‘Cause if it’s love, I wanna drown
I need to hear it from your mouth
Can’t wait no longer, tell me now
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
Slit your wrist, but I’m willin’ to take a chance
What you think with my heart sittin’ in his hand?
Gotta learn how to let someone in to hold
It take time, gotta trust who I let control
Got me questioning, “what have you done to me?”
Used to be out of reach
Feel like you’re testin’ me, you’re the necessity
Full court press on me (oh)
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
You know I wanna be around
You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart
Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard
Crazy I’m lettin’ down my guard
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
‘Cause if it’s love I wanna drown
I need to hear it from your mouth
Can’t wait no longer, tell me now
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
If you really care for me
Just make sure you’re there for me
Feel I’m fallin’ in too deep
That’s okay, just rescue me
Let me know what you want from me
Open up, let me in and see, boy
Yeah, I know where I wanna be (wanna be)
Just wanna know what your lovin’ means, oh (oh-ooh, yeah)
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
You know I wanna be around
You tuggin’, warrin’ with my heart (my heart)
Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard (it’d ever be so hard)
Crazy, I’m lettin’ down my guard (oh, yeah)
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down (don’t f— me up, don’t let me down)
‘Cause if it’s love, I wanna drown (I wanna drown, oh)
I need to hear it from your mouth
Can’t wait no longer, tell me now
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
Don’t let me down, don’t let me down, let me down
Hey-yeah
Don’t f— me up, up
Don’t let me down, down
Don’t f— me up, don’t let me down
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Charles Hinshaw, Dijon McFarlane, Ella Mai Howell