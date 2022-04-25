Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ Remix Feat. Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran called on Lil Baby to unveil a remixed version of “2Step,” which originally appeared on Sheeran’s latest album, =.
The song, which arrived on Friday (April 22), comes alongside the accompanying music video that was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before the current crisis in the country escalated. To support the victims of the unnecessary violence, Sheeran will be donating his record royalties from the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
If you need a guide to follow along with Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby’s “2Step” collaboration, find the lyrics below:
I had a bad week
Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep
You could see in my eyes that it was taking over
I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment
You know you take all of my stress right down
Help me get it off my chest and out
Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed
We forget that we’re here right now
‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break
Something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn
If we’re missing out on what the people think is right
Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be
Lose the conversation for the message that you’ll never read
I think maybe you and me
Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays
And then we’ll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes
Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
Baby
Sun comin’ up when we walk out, we lost the track of time
Everything that I been dealin’ with ain’t even cross my mind
I don’t see nobody in here but us, for real, for you I’m blind
We go anywhere, it don’t take much for us to catch a vibe
Come here, I need to tell you somethin’, let me whisper in your ear
Do whatever to get you there, I’ll put you on a Lear, yeah
Private island for a month straight, they’ll think you disappeared
Lamb’ truck’ll look good on you, I’m coppin’ you that Urus
I think I’m ’bout ready to make love in this club
Only thing I need is my drink and my drugs
I done got on ten and forgot where I was
Some parts I don’t like, but this part I love
Only me and my guys
I been having me a good time, you can see it all in my eyes
Two-stepping with shorty, got her rockin’ side-to-side
You should let me know when you get ready to ride ’cause
We’ll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love (I love)
All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes
Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all (night)
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
Written by: Andrew Wotman, David Hall Hodges, Dominique Jones, Ed Sheeran, Louis Bell