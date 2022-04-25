Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ Remix Feat. Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran called on Lil Baby to unveil a remixed version of “2Step,” which originally appeared on Sheeran’s latest album, =.

The song, which arrived on Friday (April 22), comes alongside the accompanying music video that was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before the current crisis in the country escalated. To support the victims of the unnecessary violence, Sheeran will be donating his record royalties from the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

If you need a guide to follow along with Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby’s “2Step” collaboration, find the lyrics below:

I had a bad week

Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep

You could see in my eyes that it was taking over

I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment

You know you take all of my stress right down

Help me get it off my chest and out

Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed

We forget that we’re here right now

‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break

Something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn

If we’re missing out on what the people think is right

Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be

Lose the conversation for the message that you’ll never read

I think maybe you and me

Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays

And then we’ll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes

Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

Baby

Sun comin’ up when we walk out, we lost the track of time

Everything that I been dealin’ with ain’t even cross my mind

I don’t see nobody in here but us, for real, for you I’m blind

We go anywhere, it don’t take much for us to catch a vibe

Come here, I need to tell you somethin’, let me whisper in your ear

Do whatever to get you there, I’ll put you on a Lear, yeah

Private island for a month straight, they’ll think you disappeared

Lamb’ truck’ll look good on you, I’m coppin’ you that Urus

I think I’m ’bout ready to make love in this club

Only thing I need is my drink and my drugs

I done got on ten and forgot where I was

Some parts I don’t like, but this part I love

Only me and my guys

I been having me a good time, you can see it all in my eyes

Two-stepping with shorty, got her rockin’ side-to-side

You should let me know when you get ready to ride ’cause

We’ll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love (I love)

All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes

Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all (night)

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Andrew Wotman, David Hall Hodges, Dominique Jones, Ed Sheeran, Louis Bell