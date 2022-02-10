Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker and the Queen’ Lyrics vs. Taylor Swift Remix Lyrics: What’s New?

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are together again, this time for a remix of his = (Equals) track “The Joker and the Queen” — and this time around, there’s a whole new verse, courtesy of Swift. Swift takes over the second verse on the remix, replacing Sheeran’s original lyrics with the female perspective of the love song. She, too, goes all in on the analogy of love as a card game, singing, “I’ve been played before if you hadn’t guessed/ So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest/ But you called my bluff and saw through all my tells/ And then you went all in and we left together.” Below, find the remix lyrics, including Swift’s brand-new verse, as well as Sheeran’s original lyrics. “The Joker and the Queen” (featuring Taylor Swift) remix lyrics (new lyrics in bold) How was I to know?

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards close

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know that you think what makes a king

Is gold, a palace and diamond rings

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

