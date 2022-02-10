×
Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker and the Queen’ Lyrics vs. Taylor Swift Remix Lyrics: What’s New?

Below, find the remix lyrics, including Swift's brand-new verse, as well as Sheeran's original lyrics.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are together again, this time for a remix of his = (Equals) track “The Joker and the Queen” — and this time around, there’s a whole new verse, courtesy of Swift.

Swift takes over the second verse on the remix, replacing Sheeran’s original lyrics with the female perspective of the love song. She, too, goes all in on the analogy of love as a card game, singing, “I’ve been played before if you hadn’t guessed/ So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest/ But you called my bluff and saw through all my tells/ And then you went all in and we left together.”

“The Joker and the Queen” (featuring Taylor Swift) remix lyrics (new lyrics in bold)

How was I to know?
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards close
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together

And I know that you think what makes a king
Is gold, a palace and diamond rings
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen

Written by: Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman, Taylor Swift

“The Joker and the Queen” original lyrics

How was I to know?
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen

I was upside down
From the outside in
You came to the table
And you went all in
With a single word
And a gentle touch
You turned a moment
Into forever

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that could give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen

Written by: Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman

