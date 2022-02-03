Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’

Ed Sheeran had fans grooving in the fall when he dropped “Shivers,” the second single from his fourth studio album, =, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 13.

“Shivers” is also Sheeran’s seventh leader on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay radio chart, which marks the singer surpassing Shawn Mendes for the most career No. 1s among solo males over the chart’s 25-year history.

If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Ed Sheeran hit, find them all below:

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that tastes like yours

Strawberries and somethin’ more

Ooh yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar (ooh)

Fill up the engine, we can drive real far

Go dancin’ underneath the stars

Ooh yeah, I want it all

Mm, you got me feelin’ like

I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I’m

Like my soul’s on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singin’ like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

Into the car

On the backseat in the moonlit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can’t get enough

You know you could tear me apart (ooh)

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can’t get enough

Mm, you got me feeling like

I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I’m

Like my soul’s on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singin’ like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

Baby, you burn so hot

You make me shiver with the fire you got

This thing we started, I don’t want it to stop

You know you make me shiver-er-er

Baby, you burn so hot

You make me shiver with the fire you got

This thing we started, I don’t want it to stop

You know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singin’ like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (oh no)

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back, hey

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Green Records Music Publishing Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chapell Music, Inc., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Edward Christopher Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac