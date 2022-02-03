Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’

Ed Sheeran had fans grooving in the fall when he dropped “Shivers,” the second single from his fourth studio album, =, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 13.
“Shivers” is also Sheeran’s seventh leader on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay radio chart, which marks the singer surpassing Shawn Mendes for the most career No. 1s among solo males over the chart’s 25-year history.
If you need a guide to follow along with the infectious Ed Sheeran hit, find them all below:
I took an arrow to the heart
I never kissed a mouth that tastes like yours
Strawberries and somethin’ more
Ooh yeah, I want it all
Lipstick on my guitar (ooh)
Fill up the engine, we can drive real far
Go dancin’ underneath the stars
Ooh yeah, I want it all
Mm, you got me feelin’ like
I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I’m
Like my soul’s on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singin’ like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
Into the car
On the backseat in the moonlit dark
Wrap me up between your legs and arms
Ooh, I can’t get enough
You know you could tear me apart (ooh)
Put me back together and take my heart
I never thought that I could love this hard
Ooh, I can’t get enough
Mm, you got me feeling like
I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I’m
Like my soul’s on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singin’ like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
Baby, you burn so hot
You make me shiver with the fire you got
This thing we started, I don’t want it to stop
You know you make me shiver-er-er
Baby, you burn so hot
You make me shiver with the fire you got
This thing we started, I don’t want it to stop
You know you make me shiver
Yeah, you got me singin’ like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (oh no)
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh baby, you wanna dance ’til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back, hey
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Green Records Music Publishing Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chapell Music, Inc., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Edward Christopher Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac