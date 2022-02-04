Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran introduced his = album era in June 2021 with lead single “Bad Habits,” an infectious pop hit perfect for the summer.
The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 28, 2021. The track has spent 31 total weeks on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Ed Sheeran’s 2021 find them all below:
(One, two, three, four)
Ooh
Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Falling over everything to reach the first-time spark
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
We took the long way ’round
And burned ’til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
My bad habits lead to you (ooh)
My bad habits lead to you
Lyrics © Green Records Music Publishing Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chapell Music, Inc., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Edward Christopher Sheeran, Frederick John Philip Gibson, Johnny McDaid