Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran introduced his = album era in June 2021 with lead single “Bad Habits,” an infectious pop hit perfect for the summer.

The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 28, 2021. The track has spent 31 total weeks on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Ed Sheeran’s 2021 find them all below:

(One, two, three, four)

Ooh

Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Falling over everything to reach the first-time spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

We took the long way ’round

And burned ’til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

My bad habits lead to you (ooh)

My bad habits lead to you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Green Records Music Publishing Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chapell Music, Inc., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Edward Christopher Sheeran, Frederick John Philip Gibson, Johnny McDaid