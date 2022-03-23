Here Are the Lyrics to Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Sweetest Pie’

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion served up the ultimate treat when they teamed up for the sugary “Sweetest Pie.”

The song debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 26, marking Lipa’s highest debuting single.

If you need a guide to follow along with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Sweetest Pie,” find the lyrics below:

(Mano)

You’ve never been to Heaven, have you? (OG Parker)

Ooh, this the ride of your life

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (yeah, yeah, yeah, ah)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast

I’ll drive and you just lay back

I got the flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this

I might give you all of it (yeah)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh)

Baby, I’m the sweetest, p—y is the meanest (yeah)

Hot girl sh–, but I’m cold every season (but I’m cold every season)

Know he got that pipe, let him bust it ’til it’s leakin’ (yeah, yeah)

Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he sleepin’, look

Don’t be goin’ through my phone ’cause that’s the old me (old me)

Ain’t the only one tryna be my one and only (one and only)

Real thick, movin’ slow, that body like codeine (hey, hey)

He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin’ the whole team (hey, hey, hey, hey, yeah)

That body lookin’ nice (lookin’ nice)

I got cake and I know he want a slice (what? What?)

I wish a n—a would try to put me on ice (huh?)

I ain’t ever had to chase di– in my life (di– in my life)

I want that nasty, that freaky stuff (freaky stuff)

Live under my bed and keep me up (hey, hey)

That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

Ooh, this the ride of your life (yeah, yeah)

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast (yes)

I’ll drive and you just lay back (ah)

I got the flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (uh-huh)

I might take you home with this

I might give you all of it (whoa, oh)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh)

You got me hung up from across the room

I’m so high that I’m on another altitude

And on my cloud, I got some space for you

Got a taste for you, ay

More bounce to the ounce (ay)

Pick it up, put it down (whoa)

Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round (ba-ba-baow)

P—y tighter than a bi—, he ain’t had it like this (ay)

Toes curling like they throwin’ gang signs on Crip (on Crip)

One thing about me, I ain’t takin’ no sh–

He will, I know it’s pissin’ off his old bi—

Cesar Millan, I got his a– trained (I got his a– trained)

Gotta let a dog know who really runnin’ things (huh, ah)

You’ve never been to Heaven, have you? (Huh?)

Ooh, this the ride of your life

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast

I’ll drive and you just lay back (ah)

I got the flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this (hey)

I might give you all of it (whoa, whoa, whoa)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie (hey, hey)

Ooh, this the ride of your life

Hold on, ’cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (uh-huh, uh-huh) (ay, ay, ay)

Real hot girl sh– (ooh, this the ride of your life)

Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit (hold on, ’cause, baby, I might)

Hm, ah (I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie)

