Here Are the Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Sticky’

Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind arrived just in time for summer on June 17, and a standout track from the album is the Gordo-produced “Sticky.”
Honestly, Nevermind debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 2), giving the superstar his 11th No. 1 on the tally. “Sticky,” meanwhile, peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 songs chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Drake’s “Sticky,” find the lyrics below:
(Why don’t you come-)
Ayy
Homer hangin’ on my neck
The bracelet matches the set
My brother named his ting Nadal
Let’s stop all that back and forth over the net
My mama wish I woulda went corporate
She wish I woulda went exec’
I still turn to a CEO
So the lifestyle she respect
Ayy, two Sprinters to Quebec
Chérie, où est mon bec?
They only givin’ n—as plus ones
So I never pull up to the Met
You know I gotta bring the set
You know I gotta bring the G-Block
You know I gotta bring the D-Block
‘Cause you know how sticky it get, ayy
You know how sticky it get, ayy
You know how sticky it get, ayy
You know how sticky it get, ayy
She want me to play with that cat, ayy
She lovin’ how I’m makin’ her wet, ayy
You know how sticky it get, ayy
Ayo Eric, bring them girls to the stage
‘Cause somebody’s gettin’ paid and
Free Big Slime out the cage and
Shawty try to play it cool but
Now she wish she woulda stayed ’cause
Every song that I made is
Ringin’ like I got engaged, yeah
Love my guys, I wouldn’t trade, ayy
From the cradle to the grave, ayy
Gordo got me on the wave, ayy
Ant got me on the wave, ayy
Couple hits, now you brave, what
You n—as better behave, what
All that pumpin’ up your chest, what
All that talk about the best, what
You know how sticky it gets
(Darling)
(Why don’t you come back to me?)
Yeah
If I’m with two of ’em, then it’s a threesome
If she alone, you know she a freak one
If it’s a escort, it’s a police one
King of the hill, you know it’s a steep one
If we together, you know it’s a brief one
Back in the ocean you go, it’s a
It’s a deep one
Forgave n—as in they feelings
Lucky for y’all, we don’t do civilians
You say I changed, I say that I million
I did
The toughest act to follow’s back on tour
Off-road Maybach, Pyrex trap
Virgil came back through the boy, damn
That’s somethin’ to me, n—as really had they back turned to me
I ain’t talkin’ my assistant
When I say n—as down to pack somethin’ for me
Then they thought they had the trap set for me
How you really think that went for me?
N—as gotta do a fact check for me
When everything is put to rest
And everybody takes a breath
And everything gets addressed
It’s you alone with your regrets
All that pumpin’ up your chest
All that talk about the best
You know how sticky it gets
Like, we weren’t supposed to come up with something this clean
You know it’s, like, something happened
