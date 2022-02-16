Here Are the Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Knife Talk’ Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat

For Certified Lover Boy, Drake called on his fellow hip-hop stars 21 Savage and Project Pat for the dynamic “Knife Talk.”
Upon its 2021 release, Drizzy’s album blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 613,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 9, according to MRC Data, the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year. Nine of the album’s tracks hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking the first album ever to generate as many as nine top 10 Hot 100 hits. “Knife Talk” cut in at No. 5.
If you need a guide to follow along with Drake’s “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, find the lyrics below:
I gotta feed the streets, my pistol gon’ bleed the streets
Ski mask on my face, sometimes you gotta cheat
To stay ahead in this bitch-a (gang), drank syrup like it’s liquor
Street life’ll have you catchin’ up to God quicker (yeah, gang)
Sticker, AK-40 to your liver
Let the chopper bang on you like a Blood or a Cripper (gang)
Flipper, so much bread, I’m a gymnast
Made so much money off of dummies, off of dummies (yeah, gang)
I’m mister body catcher, Slaughter Gang soul snatcher
Ain’t no regular F-150, this a f—in’ Raptor
No capper, street n—a, not a rapper
Chopper hit him and he turned into a booty clapper
Smith & Wesson, I’m 4L Gang reppin’
We done baptized more n—as than a damn reverend (yeah)
Kappa Alpha, me and my gang, we do all the steppin’
Who you checkin’? This FN shoot East to West End (gang)
Yeah
I heard Papi outside
And he got the double-R droppy outside
Checked the weather and it’s gettin’ real oppy outside
I’ma drop this sh– and have these p—ies droppin’ like some mother—in’ flies
Type of n—a that can’t look me in the eyes
I despise
When I see you, better put that f—in’ pride to the side
Many times, plenty times, I survived
Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n—a dies
Keep blickies, and you know the weed sticky
My finger itchy, the Glock like to leave hickeys
Your shooters iffy, a street punk could never diss me
I come straight up out the 6, and we don’t spare sissies
I f— with her, and f— with her, and her
I hit up err and tell him do the err, for sure
Voodoo curse, it got him while I flew to Turks
Know the dogs had to hit them where we knew it hurts
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on (yeah)
Gang shit, that’s all I’m on
Nigga, gang shit, that’s all I’m on
Gang shit, that’s all I’m on
N—a, gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
N—a, gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Let it bang, bang, let it bang, bang
‘Til his brains hang and his mama sang
And the pastor sang and them bullets sang
And them choppers sang and the choir sang
I’m on everything
Jacob charged me four-fifty for a tennis chain
US Open, had it on us at the tennis game
Tell the coach don’t take me out, I like to finish games
And my pen insane, and my men insane
There’s like eighty of us now, that’s the scary thing
Shit they doin’ on that other side embarrassing
We in Paris with it, hundred carats with it
All this sh– is for my son, ’cause he’s inheritin’ it
(If Young Metro don’t trust you I’m gon’ shoot you)
Gang (yeah)
(Metro)
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
N—a, gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
N—a, gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
N—a, gang sh–, that’s all I’m on
Gang sh–, that’s all I’m on, yeah
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC
Written by: Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jerami Davis, Jordan Houston, Leland Tyler Wayne, Patrick Houston, Rakim Meyers, Robert Mandell, Aubrey Drake Graham