Here Are the Lyrics to Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’

Drake and 21 Savage went viral on TikTok thanks to “Rich Flex,” off their recent Billboard 200-topping joint album, Her Loss.

The song also launched at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and No. 2 on the Hot 100 songs chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” find the lyrics below:

Go buy a zip of weed, hit the clubPay for ’bout ten n—as to get in, we crunk, lit, in this bi—, yeahKnow we walk around the worldSteppin’, not givin a damn ’bout where our feet land at, yeahGet you’re a– mushed, smooshed (6ix)Yeah, 21, the biggestPut a n—a in the chicken wing, p—y

21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21)

Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? (21)

And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21, 21)

Drop some bars to my p—y ex for me

Then 21 (21), can you do somethin’ for me? (Yeah)

Can you talk to the opps necks for me? (Okay)

21, do your thing 21, do your thing (21)

Do your thing, 21, yeah, okay

Yellow diamonds in the watch, this sh– cost a lot

Never send a bi— your dot, that’s how you get shot

I DM in Vanish Mode, I do that sh– a lot

Took her panties off and this bi— thicker than the plot

All my exes ain’t nothin’, them h–s busted

If my opps ain’t rappin’, they a– duckin’

You ain’t ready to pull the trigger, don’t clutch it

I know you on your period, baby, can you suck it?

I’m a savage (21)

Smack her booty in Magic (21, 21)

I’ll slap a p—y n—a with the ratchet (p—y)

I might slap a tracker on his whip and get the addy (p—y)

Don’t call me on Christmas Eve, bi—, call your daddy (21)

Bi—, call your uncle (21), bi—, don’t call me (21)

Always in my L, your h- a flea (f—)

Why my opps be posting guns and only use they feet? (21)

Paid like an athlete, I got-

All you h–s, all of you h–s need to remember who y’all talkin’ to

It’s a Slaughter Gang CEO

I got dick for you if I’m not workin’, girl

If I’m busy, then f— no

You need to find you someone else to call

When your bank account get low, you need to find you someone-

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

I’m on that Slaughter Gang sh–, ayy, murder gang sh–

Ayy, Slaughter Gang sh–, ayy, murder gang sh–, ayy

Stick and stones, chrome on chrome

That’s just what a n—a on

Internet clones, got ’em kissin’ through the phone

P—ies cliquin’ up so they don’t feel alone, ayy

Nan’ n—a seein’ me, I’m Young Money CMB

I used to roll with CMG, the house is not a BNB

The bad bi—es waitin’ on a n—a like I’m PND

I’m steady pushin’ P, you n—as pushin’ PTSD

I told her a– to kiss me in the club, f— a TMZ

I used to want a GMC, when Woe was doin’ BNE

We revvin’ up and goin’ on a run like we DMC

I layup with her for a couple days, then its BRB

You rappers love askin’ if I f—ed, when you know we did

When you know we did

She came in heels but she left out on her cozy sh–

Ayy, I’m livin every twenty-four like Kobe did

Shoutout to the 6ix, R.I.P to 8

Swear this sh– is gettin’ ate, I’m on ten for the cake

Get a lot of love from twelve, but I don’t reciprocate

Fifty-one division stay patrollin’ when it’s late

21 my addy, so the knife is on the gate

All the dawgs eatin’ off a Baccarat plate

N—as see Drake and they underestimate

Take it from a vet’, that’s a rookie a– mistake, ayy

Ah, what, what

Slaughter Gang sh–, ayy, murder gang sh–

Ayy, Slaughter Gang sh–, ayy, murder gang sh–

Ayy, Slaughter Gang sh–, ayy, murder gang sh–

On God

Boy, look, you the motherf—in’ man, boy, you, ooh

You is the man, you hear me?

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Aubrey Graham, Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Anderson Hernandez, Brytavious Chambers, Michael Mule, Isaac John De Boni, Jamal Gwin, Megan Pete, Anthony White, Bobby Sessions, Clifford Harris, Aldrin Davis