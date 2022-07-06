Here Are the Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Jimmy Cooks’ Feat. 21 Savage

Upon the release of Drake‘s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper’s 21 Savage collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 2, 2022).
The track (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on the CTV drama Degrassi: The Next Generation) marked his 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second.
If you need a guide to follow along with Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage, find the lyrics below:
Just awaken shaken once again, so you know it’s on
Just awaken shaken once again, ho, you know it’s on
Just awaken shaken once again, so you know it’s on
Just awaken shaken once again, ho, you know it’s on
Yeah, life
Life is the only thing we need
They need me to go, but I don’t wanna leave
Rest in peace to Lil’ Keed
F— a pigeonhole, I’m a night owl, this a different mode
I might have to make her paint a six on her pinky toe
Heard you with a shooting guard, just let a n—a know
I would have you courtside, not the middle row
All good, love, in a minute, though
I can’t stress about no bi— ’cause I’m a timid soul
Plus I’m cookin’ up ambition on a kitchen stove
Pot start to bubble, see the suds, that sh– good to go
H–s say I’m suave, but I can’t get RICO’d
Bro think he John Wayne, I bought him yellow stones
Love the way they hang, babe, f— the silicone
Everybody fake now, you could crack the code
Bust down everything, set in rose gold
Dread talkin’ to you n—as like I’m J. Cole
I can tell her head good before I even know
Bi—, don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been in Vogue
Gotta throw a party for my day ones
They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’
Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’
You don’t like the way I talk? N—a, say somethin’
Gotta throw a party for my day ones
Pull up and you know it’s us, the bass jumpin’
You don’t like the way I talk? Then say somethin’
Get out my face, n—a
Gotta throw a party for my day ones
They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’
Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’
If I let my n—a 21 tell it, you a pussy
Spin a block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park (21)
Smack the backside of his head like he Bart (pussy)
OVO 4L, we come out when it get dark (21, 21)
Big stepper, he came in a Rolls, but he left in a stretcher (21)
Let my brother drive while I shoot, team effort (21)
Askin’ all these questions, bi—, you must think you Nadeska
The chopper like to feel on all the opps, it’s a molester (21)
I be with my gun like Rozay be with lemon pepper
She wanna hear some Afrobeats ’cause she just popped a Tesla
All that workin’ out, that n—a must think he a wrestler
But this ain’t UFC, this chopper came with a compressor (21)
This chopper came with a compressor (pussy)
This chopper came with a (pussy)
This Glock .45 came with a switch (21)
If I was Will Smith, I would’ve slapped him with a stick
Put your hands in the air, it’s a stick-up (21)
Spin the same hood where I get my dick sucked (facts)
If you standin’ on business, put your blick up (21, 21)
Come around actin’ scary, get your sh– took (21)
Fell in love with feelin’ dizzy, so I spizzin (21)
I got mad love for the boy, yeah, that’s my twizzin (21)
If them n—as keep on dissin’, slide agaizzin (21)
We the reason why the opps ain’t got no frizziends (21)
Last n—a played with me got turned duppy
I ain’t even roll him in the ‘Wood ’cause he musty
You ask how she doin’, I just tell her come and f— me
Shot his ass twenty times, damn, this n—a lucky (damn, that n—a lucky)
Gotta throw a party for my day ones
They ain’t in the studio, but they’ll lay somethin’
Rest in peace to Drama King, we was straight stuntin’
You don’t like the way I talk, n—a, say somethin’
Say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’
You don’t like the way I talk, n—a
Say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’, say somethin’
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Aubrey Drake Graham, Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, A. Hernandez, Brytavious LaKeith Chambers, Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, D. Ford, W. Morris, A. Goodman, H. Ray, IBN Young