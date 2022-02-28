Here Are the Lyrics to Dr. Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ Featuring Snoop Dogg & Nate Dogg

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched the star-studded Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show with a West Coast-themed performance of their 2000 hit “The Next Episode.”
The track peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 29, 2000, and it has spent 21 total weeks on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” find the lyrics below:
La-da-da-da-dah
It’s the motherf—ing D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg)
La-da-da-da-dah
You know I’m mobbing with the D-R-E
Yeah, yeah, yeah
You know who’s back up in this motherf—er
What? What? What? What?
So blaze the weed up then (blaze it up, blaze it up)
Blaze that sh– up, n—a, yeah, ‘sup, Snoop?
Top Dogg, bite ’em all, n—a, burn the sh– up
D-P-G-C, my n—a, turn that sh– up
C-P-T, L-B-C, yeah, we hooking back up
And when they bang this in the club, baby, you got to get up
Thug n—as, drug dealers, yeah, they giving it up
Lowlife, yo’ life, boy, we living it up
Taking chances while we dancing in the party for sure
Slipped my ho a forty-four when she got in the back door
Bi—es looking at me strange, but you know I don’t care
Step up in this motherf—er just a-swinging my hair
Bi—, quit talking, Crip walk if you down with the set
Take a bullet with some di– and take this dope on this jet
Out of town, put it down for the father of rap
And if yo’ a– get cracked, bi—, shut yo’ trap
Come back, get back, that’s the part of success
If you believe in the X, you’ll be relieving your stress
La-da-da-da-dah
It’s the motherf—ing D-R-E
Dr. Dre, motherf—er (what? What? What? What?)
La-da-da-da-dah
You know I’m mobbing with the D-O-double-G
Straight off the f—ing streets of C-P-T
King of the beats, you ride to ’em in your Fleet (Fleetwood)
Or Coupe DeVille rolling on dubs
How you feel? Whoopty whoop, n—a what?
Dre and Snoop chronic’d out in the ‘llac
With D.O.C. in the back, sipping on ‘gnac (yeah)
Clip in the strap, dipping through hoods (what hood?)
Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood
South Central out to the West Side, it’s California Love
This California bud got a n—a gang of pub
I’m on one, I might bail up in the Century Club
With my jeans on, and my team strong
Get my drink on and my smoke on
Then go home with something to poke on (‘sup bi—?)
Loc, it’s on for the two-triple-oh
Coming real, it’s the next episode
Hold up, hey
For my n—as who be thinking we soft, we don’t play
We gon’ rock it ’til the wheels fall off
Hold up, hey
For my n—as who be acting too bold, take a seat
Hope you ready for the next episode
Hey-ey-ey-ey
Smoke weed every day
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Royalty Network, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: David Axelrod, Calvin Broadus, Barry Ridgeway Bailey, Melvin Bradford, Andre Romell Young