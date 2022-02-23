Here Are the Lyrics to Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’

The most-streamed halftime song in the wake of the Super Bowl was Dr. Dre’s show-closing “Still D.R.E.,” featuring Snoop Dogg, which collected 3.7 million streams on Feb. 13-14 (up 157% compared to the 1.4 million it earned on Feb. 11-12.

The song, released in 1999, got its peak on the Hot 100 songs chart following the Super Bowl, hitting No. 23 on the chart dated Feb. 26, 2022. “Still D.R.E.” first appeared on the Hot 100 on the chart dated November 27, 1999.

If you need a guide to follow along with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, n—a

I’m still f—in’ with ya

Still waters run deep

Still Snoop Dogg and D.R.E.

’99, n—a, guess who’s back

Still, still doin’ that sh–, huh, Dre?

Oh, for sho’

Yeah

Check me out

It’s still Dre Day n—a, AK n—a

Though I’ve grown a lot, can’t keep it home a lot

‘Cause when I frequent the spots that I’m known to rock

You hear the bass from the truck when I’m on the block

Ladies, they pay homage, but haters say Dre fell off

How, n—a? My last album was The Chronic (n—a)

They want to know if he still got it

They say rap’s changed, they wanna know how I feel about it

(If you ain’t up on thangs)

Dr. Dre is the name, I’m ahead of my game

Still puffin’ my leaves

Still f— with the beats

Still not lovin’ police (uh-uh)

Still rock my khakis with a cuff and a crease (for sho’)

Still got love for the streets, reppin’ 213 (for life)

Still the beats bang, still doin’ my thang

Since I left ain’t too much changed, still

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

Since the last time you heard from me I lost some friends

Well, hell, me and Snoop, we dippin’ again (ah)

Kept my ear to the streets, signed Eminem

He’s triple platinum, doin’ 50 a week

Still, I stay close to the heat

And even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet

My life’s like a soundtrack I wrote to the beat

Treat rap like Cali weed, I smoke ’til I sleep

Wake up in the AM, compose a beat

I bring the fire ’til you’re soakin’ in your seat

It’s not a fluke, it’s been tried, I’m the truth

Since “Turn Out the Lights” from the World Class Wreckin Cru

I’m still at it, after mathematics

In the home of drive-by’s and ak-matics

Swap meets, sticky green, and bad traffic

I dip through, then I give you (still) the D.R.E.

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

It ain’t nothin’ but more hot sh–

Another classic CD for y’all to vibe with

Whether you’re coolin’ on a corner with your fly bi— (biatch)

Laid back in the shack, play this track

I’m representin’ for the gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

I’ll break your neck, damn near put your face in your lap

N—as try to be the king but the ace is back

(So if you ain’t up on thangs)

Dr. Dre be the name still running the game (what?)

Still got it wrapped like a mummy

Still ain’t trippin’, love to see young Blacks get money

Spend time out the hood, take they moms out the hood

Hit my boys off with jobs, no more livin’ hard

Barbeques every day, drivin’ fancy cars (hey, hey)

Still gon’ get mine regardless (still)

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world

(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl

(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat

And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.

Right back up in your mothaf—in’ a–

9-5 plus four pennies, add that sh– up

D.R.E. right back up on top of thangs

Smoke some with your Dogg

No stress, no seeds, no stems, no sticks

Some of that real sticky-icky-icky

Ooh-wee, put it in the air

Boy, you’s a fool D-R

Ha-ha

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, RESERVOIR MEDIA MANAGEMENT INC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Scott Storch, Sean Carter, Melvin Bradford, Andre Young