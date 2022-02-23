Here Are the Lyrics to Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’

The most-streamed halftime song in the wake of the Super Bowl was Dr. Dre’s show-closing “Still D.R.E.,” featuring Snoop Dogg, which collected 3.7 million streams on Feb. 13-14 (up 157% compared to the 1.4 million it earned on Feb. 11-12.
The song, released in 1999, got its peak on the Hot 100 songs chart following the Super Bowl, hitting No. 23 on the chart dated Feb. 26, 2022. “Still D.R.E.” first appeared on the Hot 100 on the chart dated November 27, 1999.
If you need a guide to follow along with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.,” find the lyrics below:
Yeah, n—a
I’m still f—in’ with ya
Still waters run deep
Still Snoop Dogg and D.R.E.
’99, n—a, guess who’s back
Still, still doin’ that sh–, huh, Dre?
Oh, for sho’
Yeah
Check me out
It’s still Dre Day n—a, AK n—a
Though I’ve grown a lot, can’t keep it home a lot
‘Cause when I frequent the spots that I’m known to rock
You hear the bass from the truck when I’m on the block
Ladies, they pay homage, but haters say Dre fell off
How, n—a? My last album was The Chronic (n—a)
They want to know if he still got it
They say rap’s changed, they wanna know how I feel about it
(If you ain’t up on thangs)
Dr. Dre is the name, I’m ahead of my game
Still puffin’ my leaves
Still f— with the beats
Still not lovin’ police (uh-uh)
Still rock my khakis with a cuff and a crease (for sho’)
Still got love for the streets, reppin’ 213 (for life)
Still the beats bang, still doin’ my thang
Since I left ain’t too much changed, still
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
Since the last time you heard from me I lost some friends
Well, hell, me and Snoop, we dippin’ again (ah)
Kept my ear to the streets, signed Eminem
He’s triple platinum, doin’ 50 a week
Still, I stay close to the heat
And even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet
My life’s like a soundtrack I wrote to the beat
Treat rap like Cali weed, I smoke ’til I sleep
Wake up in the AM, compose a beat
I bring the fire ’til you’re soakin’ in your seat
It’s not a fluke, it’s been tried, I’m the truth
Since “Turn Out the Lights” from the World Class Wreckin Cru
I’m still at it, after mathematics
In the home of drive-by’s and ak-matics
Swap meets, sticky green, and bad traffic
I dip through, then I give you (still) the D.R.E.
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
It ain’t nothin’ but more hot sh–
Another classic CD for y’all to vibe with
Whether you’re coolin’ on a corner with your fly bi— (biatch)
Laid back in the shack, play this track
I’m representin’ for the gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
I’ll break your neck, damn near put your face in your lap
N—as try to be the king but the ace is back
(So if you ain’t up on thangs)
Dr. Dre be the name still running the game (what?)
Still got it wrapped like a mummy
Still ain’t trippin’, love to see young Blacks get money
Spend time out the hood, take they moms out the hood
Hit my boys off with jobs, no more livin’ hard
Barbeques every day, drivin’ fancy cars (hey, hey)
Still gon’ get mine regardless (still)
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
I’m representin’ for them gangstas all across the world
(Still) Hittin’ them corners in them low-low’, girl
(Still) Takin’ my time to perfect the beat
And I still got love for the streets, it’s the D.R.E.
Right back up in your mothaf—in’ a–
9-5 plus four pennies, add that sh– up
D.R.E. right back up on top of thangs
Smoke some with your Dogg
No stress, no seeds, no stems, no sticks
Some of that real sticky-icky-icky
Ooh-wee, put it in the air
Boy, you’s a fool D-R
Ha-ha
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, RESERVOIR MEDIA MANAGEMENT INC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Scott Storch, Sean Carter, Melvin Bradford, Andre Young