Here Are the Spanish & English Lyrics to Sebastian Yatra’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ From ‘Encanto’

Since its release late last year, Disney’s Encanto soundtrack continues to climb the Billboard charts — including the heartfelt Spanish-language ballad “Dos Oruguitas.”
Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — which translates to “two caterpillars” — soundtracks one of the most emotional scenes in the animated film. Describing two oruguitas who are in love and are inseparable despite challenging times, the song tells the love story of Alma and Pedro Madrigal (Mirabel’s Abuela and late grandfather). In an interview with Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast, Miranda said the song “feels like the heart of the movie.”
With this track, Colombian singer Yatra earns his highest-charting hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, reaching No. 2 this week. It also becomes his first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 44 on this week’s chart.
Additionally, “Dos Oruguitas” is shortlisted for the best original song Oscar, with final nominations set to be announced Feb. 8.
Below, find the Spanish lyrics of “Dos Oruguitas” as well as the translated English lyrics of “Two Oruguitas,” which Yatra also performs on the Disney soundtrack.
“Dos Oruguitas” Spanish lyrics
Dos oruguitas enamoradas
Pasan sus noches y madrugadas
Llenas de hambre
Siguen andando y navegando un mundo
Que cambia y sigue cambiando
Navegando un mundo
Que cambia y sigue cambiando
Dos oruguitas paran el viento
Mientras se abrazan con sentimiento
Siguen creciendo, no saben cuándo
Buscar algún rincón
El tiempo sigue cambiando
Inseparables son
El tiempo sigue cambiando
Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas
Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro
Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas
Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
Dos oruguitas desorientadas
En dos capullos bien abrigadas
Con sueños nuevos
Ya solo falta hacer lo necesario
En el mundo que sigue cambiando
Tumbando sus paredes
Ahí viene nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
“Two Oruguitas” English lyrics
Two oruguitas
In love and yearning
Spend every evening
And morning learning
To hold each other
Their hunger burning
To navigate a world
That turns, and never stops turning
Together in this world
That turns, and never stops turning
Two oruguitas
Against the weather
The wind grows colder
But they’re together
They hold each other
No way of knowing
They’re all they have for shelter
And something inside them is growing
They long to stay together
But something inside them is growing
Ay, oruguitas
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to grow
To fall apart, to reunite
Wonders await you
Just on the other side
Trust they’ll be there
And start to prepare
The way for tomorrow
Ay, oruguitas
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to grow
To fall apart, to reunite
Wonders await you
Just on the other side
Trust they’ll be there
Start to prepare
The way for tomorrow
Two oruguitas
Cocooned and waiting
Each in their own world
Anticipating
What happens after
The rearranging?
And so afraid of change
In a world that never stops changing
So let the walls come down
The world will never stop changing
(Never stop changing)
(Never stop changing)
(Never stop changing)
Ay, mariposas
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
Ay, mariposas
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
Ay, mariposas
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
