Here Are the Spanish & English Lyrics to Sebastian Yatra’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ From ‘Encanto’

Since its release late last year, Disney’s Encanto soundtrack continues to climb the Billboard charts — including the heartfelt Spanish-language ballad “Dos Oruguitas.”

Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — which translates to “two caterpillars” — soundtracks one of the most emotional scenes in the animated film. Describing two oruguitas who are in love and are inseparable despite challenging times, the song tells the love story of Alma and Pedro Madrigal (Mirabel’s Abuela and late grandfather). In an interview with Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast, Miranda said the song “feels like the heart of the movie.”

With this track, Colombian singer Yatra earns his highest-charting hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, reaching No. 2 this week. It also becomes his first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 44 on this week’s chart.

Additionally, “Dos Oruguitas” is shortlisted for the best original song Oscar, with final nominations set to be announced Feb. 8.

Below, find the Spanish lyrics of “Dos Oruguitas” as well as the translated English lyrics of “Two Oruguitas,” which Yatra also performs on the Disney soundtrack.

“Dos Oruguitas” Spanish lyrics

Dos oruguitas enamoradas

Pasan sus noches y madrugadas

Llenas de hambre

Siguen andando y navegando un mundo

Que cambia y sigue cambiando

Navegando un mundo

Que cambia y sigue cambiando Dos oruguitas paran el viento

Mientras se abrazan con sentimiento

Siguen creciendo, no saben cuándo

Buscar algún rincón

El tiempo sigue cambiando

Inseparables son

El tiempo sigue cambiando Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas

Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas

Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro (Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh) Dos oruguitas desorientadas

En dos capullos bien abrigadas

Con sueños nuevos

Ya solo falta hacer lo necesario

En el mundo que sigue cambiando

Tumbando sus paredes

Ahí viene nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Two Oruguitas” English lyrics