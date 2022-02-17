Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’

Doja Cat had fans’ hips shaking when she unveiled “Woman” off her Planet Her album, and as usual with a Doja hit, the song blew up on TikTok thanks to a sultry dance challenge.

The Afrobeats-flavored “Woman” climbed to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 19, making it the fifth top 40 hit from the album — nearly seven-and-a-half months since the full LP’s release, proving Doja’s staying power on the charts.

If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat’s “Woman,” find the lyrics below:

Hey, woman

Hey, woman

Hey, woman

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

What you need?

She give tenfold, come here, papa, plant your seed

She can grow it from her womb, a family

Provide lovin’ overlooked and unappreciated, you see

You can reciprocate

I got delicious taste

You need a woman’s touch in your place

Just protect her and keep her safe

Baby, worship my hips and waist

So feminine with grace

I touch your soul when you hear me say

“Boy, let me be your woman”

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your lady, I’m a woman

I’m a motherf—er but they got a problem

Put some babies in your life and take away the drama

Put that paper in the picture, like a diorama

Gotta face a lot people that are opposite

‘Cause the world told me we ain’t got that common sense

Gotta prove it to myself that I’m on top of sh–

And you will never know a God, without a Goddess

As honest as f—in’ honest get

And I could be on everything

I mean I could be the leader, head of all the states

I could smile and jiggle it ’til his pockets empty

I could be the CEO, just look at Robyn Fenty

And I’ma be there for you ’cause you on my team, girl

Don’t ever think you ain’t hella these n—as dream girl

They wanna pit us against each other when we succeedin’ for no reasons

They wanna see us end up like we Regina on Mean Girls

Princess or queen, tomboy or king (yeah)

You’ve heard a lot, you’ve never seen (nah)

Mother Earth, Mother Mary rise to the top

Divine feminine, I’m feminine (why?)

Woman (daddy)

Let me be your woman (let me be your)

Woman, woman, woman (I need to be your) (daddy)

I can be your woman (I know)

Woman, woman, woman (daddy)

Let me be your woman (I know)

Woman, woman, woman (daddy)

I can be your woman (I know)

Woman, woman, woman

(Woman, hey woman)

(Woman, hey woman)

(Woman, hey woman)

(Woman, hey woman)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Aaron Thomas Horn, Amala Zandile Dlamini, David Sprecher, Jidenna Mobisson, Jones Aynzli, Linden Jay