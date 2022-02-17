Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’

Doja Cat had fans’ hips shaking when she unveiled “Woman” off her Planet Her album, and as usual with a Doja hit, the song blew up on TikTok thanks to a sultry dance challenge.
The Afrobeats-flavored “Woman” climbed to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 19, making it the fifth top 40 hit from the album — nearly seven-and-a-half months since the full LP’s release, proving Doja’s staying power on the charts.
If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat’s “Woman,” find the lyrics below:
Hey, woman
Hey, woman
Hey, woman
Let me be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
I can be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
Let me be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
I can be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
What you need?
She give tenfold, come here, papa, plant your seed
She can grow it from her womb, a family
Provide lovin’ overlooked and unappreciated, you see
You can reciprocate
I got delicious taste
You need a woman’s touch in your place
Just protect her and keep her safe
Baby, worship my hips and waist
So feminine with grace
I touch your soul when you hear me say
“Boy, let me be your woman”
Let me be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
I can be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
Let me be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
I can be your woman
Woman, woman, woman
I can be your lady, I’m a woman
I’m a motherf—er but they got a problem
Put some babies in your life and take away the drama
Put that paper in the picture, like a diorama
Gotta face a lot people that are opposite
‘Cause the world told me we ain’t got that common sense
Gotta prove it to myself that I’m on top of sh–
And you will never know a God, without a Goddess
As honest as f—in’ honest get
And I could be on everything
I mean I could be the leader, head of all the states
I could smile and jiggle it ’til his pockets empty
I could be the CEO, just look at Robyn Fenty
And I’ma be there for you ’cause you on my team, girl
Don’t ever think you ain’t hella these n—as dream girl
They wanna pit us against each other when we succeedin’ for no reasons
They wanna see us end up like we Regina on Mean Girls
Princess or queen, tomboy or king (yeah)
You’ve heard a lot, you’ve never seen (nah)
Mother Earth, Mother Mary rise to the top
Divine feminine, I’m feminine (why?)
Woman (daddy)
Let me be your woman (let me be your)
Woman, woman, woman (I need to be your) (daddy)
I can be your woman (I know)
Woman, woman, woman (daddy)
Let me be your woman (I know)
Woman, woman, woman (daddy)
I can be your woman (I know)
Woman, woman, woman
(Woman, hey woman)
(Woman, hey woman)
(Woman, hey woman)
(Woman, hey woman)
