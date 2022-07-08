Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’

Doja Cat raised the hype for the highly-anticipated Elvis biopic with her flashy track, “Vegas.”

The song, which interpolates Big Mama Thornton’s 1952 foundational rock and roll song “Hound Dog,” was the first taste of Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which also features songs from Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr. and many, many more.

If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain’t the man, you ain’t a man

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Player gettin’ valeted around in that ho whip

Two fingers up, one down with my toes ten

Flewed out with my boobs out, put a cork in it

Love it when you be cryin’ out when I’m corseted

I don’t think you gon’ make it, do not let me start ragin’

I’m losin’ my patience, this ain’t stayin’ in Vegas (you ain’t nothin’ but a)

There’s more sides to the story, I’ma tell everybody

Had your ass sittin’ courtside with your arm around me

Had your ass sittin’ first class with your burnt a– out in Abu Dhabi

Could’ve been what we should’ve been, but you lost a bet, now you gotta find me

Find a seat, I ain’t playin’ this hide and seek

High school when you finally peaked

Hound dog, come find a treat

I’m a bad bi—, but (you ain’t nothin’ but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain’t the man, you ain’t a man

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

Yeah, yeah, said (you ain’t nothin’ but a)

I get it, I know you got some other- you wanted

I get it, you needed someone that could prove you wrong

So I reckon, you leave all of your problems at the door

To my city, you gon’ need to tell my brothers where you from

And I admit it, I still got empathy

And you gon’ feel it for two weeks

When I release you in them streets (you ain’t nothin’ but a)

And keep my nina in discrete, keep the clean in my Jeep

And put that Yeezy in your teeth, let my demons off they leashes

If you even think to speak I’ma give a whole new meaning

When you said you live in a dream, we can keep that- asleep

And you gon’ laugh with all your G’s

Countin’ them sheep, sheep, sheep, sheep

Talkin’ ’bout Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z-Z, R-I-P (you ain’t nothin’ but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain’t the man, you ain’t a man

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Dog, player, ah, get it

Fraud, player, ah, get it

I understand, I understand

You ain’t the man, you ain’t a man

(You ain’t nothin’ but a)

Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog

(La-da-da-da) you ain’t nothin’ but a

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, yeah, ah, get it

Yeah, you ain’t nothin’ but a

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, David Sprecher, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Roget Lutfi Chahayed