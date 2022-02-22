Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s ‘You Right’

Doja Cat and The Weeknd didn’t hold back on the sex appeal when they teamed up for 2021’s “You Right,” featured on Doja’s Planet Her album.
The pair’s collaboration rose to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart dated Sept. 4. The track ascended from No. 4 largely thanks to its growth at radio while it maintains a strong streaming presence.
If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat and The Weeknd’s “You Right,” find the lyrics below:
I got a man, but I want you
I got a man, but I want you
And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–
Makin’ me think ’bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want get wit’ you
And you’re right
You right, I got my guy
But I, I, can’t help it, I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy
But I, I, can’t help it I want you
I can’t stop and look the other way
‘Cause I know what could be, babe
And you never feel the same
You’d be thinkin’ ’bout it every day
Don’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies
And it’s me and you, no she
Tryna be all through your sheets
Have you all on top of me
Acting like it’s not that deep
Boy, you can take it out on me
Tell me what it’s ’bout to be
Really feel it’s bound to be
I can’t tell no one but they all know
I got a man, but I want you
I got a man, but I want you
And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–
Makin’ me think ’bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want get wit’ you
And you’re right
You right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)
But I, I, can’t help it I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)
But I, I, can’t help it I want you
Girl, I want you like you want me too
I feel that energy (ooh, yeah)
When you’re on top of me (oh, yeah)
I know your man, he ain’t controllin’ you
But you still hesitate (ooh, no)
‘Cause you chose loyalty (oh, yeah)
And I know your history, met him before your peak (hey, hey)
He’s so connected to that woman that you used to be
But-but-but this sex will cloud your memory
A couple strokes to put it in, then you’ll belong to me
I got a man, but I want you
I got a man, but I want you (oh)
And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–
Makin’ me think ’bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don’t work, you see through
That I just want get wit’ you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
And you’re right
You right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)
But I, I, can’t help it I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)
But I, I, can’t help it I want you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Abel Tesfaye, Lukasz Gottwald