Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s ‘You Right’

Doja Cat and The Weeknd didn’t hold back on the sex appeal when they teamed up for 2021’s “You Right,” featured on Doja’s Planet Her album.

The pair’s collaboration rose to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart dated Sept. 4. The track ascended from No. 4 largely thanks to its growth at radio while it maintains a strong streaming presence.

If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat and The Weeknd’s “You Right,” find the lyrics below:

I got a man, but I want you

I got a man, but I want you

And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–

Makin’ me think ’bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want get wit’ you

And you’re right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I, can’t help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I, can’t help it I want you

I can’t stop and look the other way

‘Cause I know what could be, babe

And you never feel the same

You’d be thinkin’ ’bout it every day

Don’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies

And it’s me and you, no she

Tryna be all through your sheets

Have you all on top of me

Acting like it’s not that deep

Boy, you can take it out on me

Tell me what it’s ’bout to be

Really feel it’s bound to be

I can’t tell no one but they all know

I got a man, but I want you

I got a man, but I want you

And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–

Makin’ me think ’bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want get wit’ you

And you’re right

You right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)

But I, I, can’t help it I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)

But I, I, can’t help it I want you

Girl, I want you like you want me too

I feel that energy (ooh, yeah)

When you’re on top of me (oh, yeah)

I know your man, he ain’t controllin’ you

But you still hesitate (ooh, no)

‘Cause you chose loyalty (oh, yeah)

And I know your history, met him before your peak (hey, hey)

He’s so connected to that woman that you used to be

But-but-but this sex will cloud your memory

A couple strokes to put it in, then you’ll belong to me

I got a man, but I want you

I got a man, but I want you (oh)

And it’s just nerves, it’s just di–

Makin’ me think ’bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don’t work, you see through

That I just want get wit’ you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

And you’re right

You right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)

But I, I, can’t help it I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy (you right, you right, I)

But I, I, can’t help it I want you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Abel Tesfaye, Lukasz Gottwald