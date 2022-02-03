Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s ‘Need to Know’

Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” quickly took over TikTok following its release in June 2021, with users taking part in various dances and trends relating to the lyrics.

The song was featured on her Planet Her album, which was her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart dated July 10. “Need to Know,” meanwhile, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 16, 2020 and has spent 38 total weeks on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Doja’s viral hit, find them all below:

Yeah

Wanna know what it’s like (like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (like)

I don’t really got no type (type)

I just wanna f— all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (size)

And we got a lotta time (time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa

Baby, I need to know, mmm

What’s your size? (Size)

Add, subtract, divide (‘vide)

Daddy don’t throw no curves (curves)

Hold up, I’m goin’ wide (wide)

We could just start at ten (ten)

Then we can go to five (five)

I don’t play with my pen (pen)

I mean what I write

Yeah-yeah, whoa-whoa-whoa

I just can’t help but be sexual (whoa)

Tell me your schedule (yeah)

I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby

Just sayin’ I’m flexible (I will)

I do what I can to get you off (I will)

Might just f— him with my makeup on (I will)

Eat it like I need an apron on (yeah, ay)

Eat it ’til I need to change my thong (yeah, ay)

We could do it to your favorite song (yeah, ay)

Take a ride into the danger zone

You know my n—a be buggin’ me

I just be wonderin’ if you can f— on me better

Itchin’ for me like an ugly sweater

Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar

I need to know (yeah)

Wanna know what it’s like (like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (like)

I don’t really got no type (type)

I just wanna f— all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (size)

And we got a lotta time (time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa

Baby, I need to know, mmm

You’re exciting, boy, come find me

Your eyes told me, “Girl, come ride me”

F— that feeling both us fighting

Could he try me? (Yeah) mmm, most likely

Tryna see if you could handle this ass

Prolly give his ass a panic attack

Sorry if I gave a random erection

Prolly thinkin’ I’m a telekinetic

Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?

Poof, p—y like an Alakazam (yeah)

I heard from a friend of a friend

That that di– was a ten out of ten

I can’t stand it, just one night me

Clink with the drink, gimme a sip

Tell me what’s your kink, gimme the di–

Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (ew)

Uh, wait, I can take it (ah)

Give a f— ’bout what your wifey’s sayin’ (yeah)

Wanna know what it’s like (like)

Baby, show me what it’s like (like)

I don’t really got no type (type)

I just wanna f— all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin’ (size)

And we got a lotta time (time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)

Gotta know what it’s like (like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa

Baby, I need to know, mmm

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald