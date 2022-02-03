Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s ‘Need to Know’

Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” quickly took over TikTok following its release in June 2021, with users taking part in various dances and trends relating to the lyrics.
The song was featured on her Planet Her album, which was her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart dated July 10. “Need to Know,” meanwhile, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 16, 2020 and has spent 38 total weeks on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Doja’s viral hit, find them all below:
Yeah
Wanna know what it’s like (like)
Baby, show me what it’s like (like)
I don’t really got no type (type)
I just wanna f— all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin’ (size)
And we got a lotta time (time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)
Gotta know what it’s like (like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa
Baby, I need to know, mmm
What’s your size? (Size)
Add, subtract, divide (‘vide)
Daddy don’t throw no curves (curves)
Hold up, I’m goin’ wide (wide)
We could just start at ten (ten)
Then we can go to five (five)
I don’t play with my pen (pen)
I mean what I write
Yeah-yeah, whoa-whoa-whoa
I just can’t help but be sexual (whoa)
Tell me your schedule (yeah)
I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby
Just sayin’ I’m flexible (I will)
I do what I can to get you off (I will)
Might just f— him with my makeup on (I will)
Eat it like I need an apron on (yeah, ay)
Eat it ’til I need to change my thong (yeah, ay)
We could do it to your favorite song (yeah, ay)
Take a ride into the danger zone
You know my n—a be buggin’ me
I just be wonderin’ if you can f— on me better
Itchin’ for me like an ugly sweater
Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar
I need to know (yeah)
Wanna know what it’s like (like)
Baby, show me what it’s like (like)
I don’t really got no type (type)
I just wanna f— all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin’ (size)
And we got a lotta time (time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)
Gotta know what it’s like (like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa
Baby, I need to know, mmm
You’re exciting, boy, come find me
Your eyes told me, “Girl, come ride me”
F— that feeling both us fighting
Could he try me? (Yeah) mmm, most likely
Tryna see if you could handle this ass
Prolly give his ass a panic attack
Sorry if I gave a random erection
Prolly thinkin’ I’m a telekinetic
Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?
Poof, p—y like an Alakazam (yeah)
I heard from a friend of a friend
That that di– was a ten out of ten
I can’t stand it, just one night me
Clink with the drink, gimme a sip
Tell me what’s your kink, gimme the di–
Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (ew)
Uh, wait, I can take it (ah)
Give a f— ’bout what your wifey’s sayin’ (yeah)
Wanna know what it’s like (like)
Baby, show me what it’s like (like)
I don’t really got no type (type)
I just wanna f— all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa (oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin’ (size)
And we got a lotta time (time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (pipe)
Gotta know what it’s like (like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-whoa-whoa
Baby, I need to know, mmm
