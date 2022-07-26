Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s Get Into It (Yuh)’

Doja Cat‘s Planet Her produced its fifth top five hit on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, as “Get Into It (Yuh)” ascended from No. 7 to No. 5 on the list dated July 9, 2022.

The superstar’s third album debuted at its No. 2 high, her best career rank, on the Billboard 200 in July 2021 and has spent its first 53 weeks on the chart in the top 25.

If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, ay

Hey, ay, yeah

They say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain’t got a butt (yeah)

Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)

And I say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain’t got a butt

F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, you just wanna party

You just want a lap dance

You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you’re the Batman

You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends

You don’t wanna talk no more about it in the past tense

Get me out my zone, I’m just talking comfort, shawty

I ain’t give you nothing you could come for, shawty

I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty

Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body

They say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain’t got a butt (yeah)

Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)

And I say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain’t got a butt

F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Y’all need to get into the drip like a piranha

Y’all need to get into my drip like y’all need water

On me, it’s only head to toe, Balenciaga

On me, y’all bi—es better “yuh” like Ariana

If they ever tryna neck, I’ll put my foot up in your caca

Call your mama and your papa

Like I’m finna take your dadda

Turn that bi— into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka (brrr)

Get into it like a suit

And f— a stack up like a broker

They say I just got a buck (yeah)

Get into it, yuh (ay)

Pop out with a truck (ha)

Get into it, yuh (pop out, pop out, pop, ay)

If you go to church

I said, get into it, yuh

And if she ain’t got a butt

Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (ah)

And I say I just got a buck (ay)

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (what?)

Get into it, yuh (yeah)

If you go to church (if you got church)

Get into it, yuh

If she ain’t got a butt

F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Thank you, Nicki, I love you

Got that big rocket launcher

Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Ari Starace, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung