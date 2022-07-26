Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat’s Get Into It (Yuh)’

Doja Cat‘s Planet Her produced its fifth top five hit on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, as “Get Into It (Yuh)” ascended from No. 7 to No. 5 on the list dated July 9, 2022.
The superstar’s third album debuted at its No. 2 high, her best career rank, on the Billboard 200 in July 2021 and has spent its first 53 weeks on the chart in the top 25.
If you need a guide to follow along with Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” find the lyrics below:
Yeah, ay
Hey, ay, yeah
They say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain’t got a butt (yeah)
Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)
And I say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain’t got a butt
F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, you just wanna party
You just want a lap dance
You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you’re the Batman
You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends
You don’t wanna talk no more about it in the past tense
Get me out my zone, I’m just talking comfort, shawty
I ain’t give you nothing you could come for, shawty
I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty
Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body
They say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain’t got a butt (yeah)
Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, ah, ah)
And I say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain’t got a butt
F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Y’all need to get into the drip like a piranha
Y’all need to get into my drip like y’all need water
On me, it’s only head to toe, Balenciaga
On me, y’all bi—es better “yuh” like Ariana
If they ever tryna neck, I’ll put my foot up in your caca
Call your mama and your papa
Like I’m finna take your dadda
Turn that bi— into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka (brrr)
Get into it like a suit
And f— a stack up like a broker
They say I just got a buck (yeah)
Get into it, yuh (ay)
Pop out with a truck (ha)
Get into it, yuh (pop out, pop out, pop, ay)
If you go to church
I said, get into it, yuh
And if she ain’t got a butt
Nah, f— it, get into it, yuh (ah)
And I say I just got a buck (ay)
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (what?)
Get into it, yuh (yeah)
If you go to church (if you got church)
Get into it, yuh
If she ain’t got a butt
F— it, get into it, yuh (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Thank you, Nicki, I love you
Got that big rocket launcher
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Ari Starace, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung