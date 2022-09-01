Here Are the Lyrics to DJ Khaled’s ‘Staying Alive’

DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside a medical-themed accompanying music video. “Staying Alive” is linked to the Bee Gees’ ’70s smash only by its title and Drake’s “ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive” interpolation on the chorus.

If you need a guide to follow along with DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” with Drake and Lil Baby, find the lyrics below:

Try me a hunnid times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (real life)

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive (another one)

Yeah

Try me a hunnid times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (DJ Khaled)

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

How she in love and she been over once?

It’s not like I known her for months

This life, it allowed me to take what I want

It’s not like I know what I want

It’s not like I know what I need

I get some time, but it’s no guarantees

When I was broke, she was bein’ a tease

Four pockets full, now she down on her knees

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Baby gon’ hit it and send her to me, yeah

Or I’ma hit it and send her to Baby

That’s how I get when this life get too crazy

Whoa, whoa, for real, for real, whoa

They tryna seal the deal

See me up under a sheet, parade in the streets

Yeah

Try me a hunnid times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

Yeah

Try me a hunnid times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, for real (oh, yeah)

For real, for real

I put my feelings aside, you want me to die

But baby, I’m stayin’ alive

‘Posed to be one of a kind, you puttin’ on miles

I thought you was down for the ride

I’m tryna turn up her style, we goin’ Chanel

She get everything in her size

She in some sh– with another guy, I don’t even care

Whenever I see you, you mine

Drizzy hit her and then he send her to me

I don’t talk, definition of P

Hood n—a turned superstar

But I f— her good like I’m still in the streets

No response, you can see that I read it

I’m with all that whenever you ready

Sure be happy if I fell off, but I’m still there

They gon’ have to accept it

Try me a hunnid times (yeah)

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

Try me a hunnid times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (wanted me to die)

Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive

I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, for real (for real)

For real, for real (for real, for real)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Khaled Mohamed Khaled, Tim Suby, Aubrey Drake Graham, Dominique Jones, Nyan Lieberthal, Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb