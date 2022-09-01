Here Are the Lyrics to DJ Khaled’s ‘Staying Alive’

DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100.
The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside a medical-themed accompanying music video. “Staying Alive” is linked to the Bee Gees’ ’70s smash only by its title and Drake’s “ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive” interpolation on the chorus.
If you need a guide to follow along with DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” with Drake and Lil Baby, find the lyrics below:
Try me a hunnid times
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (real life)
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive (another one)
Yeah
Try me a hunnid times
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (DJ Khaled)
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
How she in love and she been over once?
It’s not like I known her for months
This life, it allowed me to take what I want
It’s not like I know what I want
It’s not like I know what I need
I get some time, but it’s no guarantees
When I was broke, she was bein’ a tease
Four pockets full, now she down on her knees
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Baby gon’ hit it and send her to me, yeah
Or I’ma hit it and send her to Baby
That’s how I get when this life get too crazy
Whoa, whoa, for real, for real, whoa
They tryna seal the deal
See me up under a sheet, parade in the streets
Yeah
Try me a hunnid times
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
Yeah
Try me a hunnid times
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, for real (oh, yeah)
For real, for real
I put my feelings aside, you want me to die
But baby, I’m stayin’ alive
‘Posed to be one of a kind, you puttin’ on miles
I thought you was down for the ride
I’m tryna turn up her style, we goin’ Chanel
She get everything in her size
She in some sh– with another guy, I don’t even care
Whenever I see you, you mine
Drizzy hit her and then he send her to me
I don’t talk, definition of P
Hood n—a turned superstar
But I f— her good like I’m still in the streets
No response, you can see that I read it
I’m with all that whenever you ready
Sure be happy if I fell off, but I’m still there
They gon’ have to accept it
Try me a hunnid times (yeah)
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
Try me a hunnid times
Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (wanted me to die)
Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive
I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, for real (for real)
For real, for real (for real, for real)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Khaled Mohamed Khaled, Tim Suby, Aubrey Drake Graham, Dominique Jones, Nyan Lieberthal, Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb