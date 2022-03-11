Here Are the Lyrics to Dierks Bentley, Breland & HARDY’s ‘Beers on Me’

Don’t worry: Drinks are on Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY, whose hit “Beers on Me” is No. 9 on both Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts this week (dated March 12) after spending more than 30 weeks on both tallies.

The threesome drive around town in their massive truck and hand out beers to all kinds of folks in the song’s music video, including at Bentley’s own Whiskey Row bar in Nashville, where they hosted the first official live performance of “Beers on Me.”

Everybody’s got a problem, so do I

But we ain’t gonna solve ’em on a Saturday night

I just put a paycheck in the bank

And I ain’t hit the town in a minute to drink

You had one of them, one of those weeks

Stuck on repeat, I’ll save you a seat

Come on down, swing on by

Bring whatever’s been on your mind

Locals on tap and bottles on ice

Livin’ on feel-good standard time

My card’s on the bar, you got nowhere to be

If you don’t come through, buddy, that’s on you

‘Cause the beer’s on me

Yeah, the beer’s on me

Ain’t that right, Hardy?

Yeah, I’ma get a round or two for all I want

Just bustin’ your back while you’re cussin’ the sun

And if your girl don’t love you no more

Well, here’s a tall-boy to cry in and it’s been paid for

And if you’re short on cash, say cheers

But don’t sweat it, leave the sweatin’ to the beer

And come on down, swing on by

Bring whatever’s been on your mind

Locals on tap and bottles on ice

Livin’ on feel-good standard time

My card’s on the bar, you got nowhere to be

If you don’t come through, buddy, that’s on you

‘Cause the beer’s on me

Yeah, the beer’s on me

Oh, oh

Oh (drink it down)

I like my drinks like my roof, on the house

We turnin’ up, got double cups, the sun’s goin’ down

With lagers, I’m a boxer, yeah, I need ’bout twelve rounds

And I could be your sponsor if you like how that sounds

Tell me what you’re drinkin’, buckets for a Lincoln

I could cover you and me and everyone you’re bringin’

Come on down, swing on by

Bring whatever’s been on your mind

Locals on tap and bottles on ice

Livin’ on feel-good standard time

My card’s on the bar, you’ve got nowhere to be

If you don’t come through, buddy, that’s on you

‘Cause the beer’s on me (yeah)

Yeah, the beer’s on me, the beer’s on me

Gonna save you a seat (oh-oh-oh-oh)

‘Cause the beer’s on me

Come get a Bud heavy, Busch Light

Kill a cold Miller, Blue Moon, Red Stripe

Naturday, it don’t matter to me

‘Cause don’t nothing taste better than free

Yeah, the beer’s on me

Written by: Charles Luke Dick, Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman, Benjamin Johnson, Daniel Breland, Nicole Gallyon, Niko Moon, Ashley Glenn Gorley, Michael Wilson Hardy