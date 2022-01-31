Here Are the Lyrics to ‘What Else Can I Do’ From ‘Encanto’

Encanto‘s Isabelle (played by Diane Guerrero) discovers that she doesn’t have to be perfect all the time in the soundtrack’s sparkling duet with Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz).

The song is among seven Encanto tracks to place on the Feb. 5 Billboard Hot 100 chart and reach new highs, hitting No. 27 as the movie’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” soars to No. 1.

If you need a guide to follow along with the Encanto hit, find them all below:

I just made something unexpected

Something sharp, something new

It’s not symmetrical or perfect

But it’s beautiful and it’s mine

What else can I do?

Bring it in, bring it in

Good talk, bring it in, bring it in (what else can I do?)

Let’s walk, bring it in, bring it in

Free hugs, bring it in, bring it in

I grow rows and rows of roses

Flor de mayo, by the mile

I make perfect, practiced poses

So much hides behind my smile

What could I do if I just grew what I was feelin’ in the moment?

(Do you know where you’re going? Whoa)

What could I do if I just knew it didn’t need to be perfect?

It just needed to be? And they’d let me be?

A hurricane of jacarandas

Strangling figs (big), hanging vines (this is fine)

Palma de cera fills the air as I climb

And I push through

What else can I do?

Can I deliver us a river of sundew?

Careful, it’s carnivorous, a little just won’t do

I wanna feel the shiver of something new

I’m so sick of pretty, I want something true, don’t you?

You just seem like your life’s been a dream (whoa)

Since the moment you opened your eyes

(How far do these roots go down?)

All I know are the blossoms you grow (whoa)

But it’s awesome to see how you rise

How far can I rise?

Through the roof, to the skies

Let’s go

A hurricane of jacarandas (woo)

Strangling figs (go), hanging vines (grow)

Palma de cera fills the air as I climb

And I push through

What else, what else?

What can you do when you are deeply, madly, truly in the moment?

(Seize the moment, keep goin’)

What can you do when you know who you wanna be is imperfect?

But I’ll still be okay

Hey, everybody clear the way, woo

I’m comin’ through with tabebuia (she’s comin’ through with that boo-yeah)

Making waves (making waves), changing minds (you’ve changed mine)

The way is clearer ’cause you’re here, and well

I owe this all to you

What else can I do?

(Show ’em what you can do)

What else can I do?

(There’s nothing you can’t do)

What else can I do?

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda