Here Are the Lyrics to Demi Lovato’s ‘Cool for the Summer’

Demi Lovato‘s 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer” has made its way to 2022 thanks to a TikTok dance that has taken over the platform.

The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated January 18, 2014 and spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer,” find the lyrics below:

Tell me what you want

What you like

It’s okay

I’mma little curious too

Tell me if it’s wrong

If it’s right

I don’t care

I can keep a secret could, you?

Got my mind on your body

And your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry

I just need to take a bite

Don’t tell your mother

Kiss one another

Die for each other

We’re cool for the summer

(Ha)

Ooh

Ooh

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I

We’re cool for the summer

Tell me if I won

If I did

What’s my prize?

I just wanna play with you, too

Even if they judge

Fuck it all

Do the time

I just wanna have some fun with you

Got my mind on your body

And your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry

I just need to take a bite

Don’t tell your mother

Kiss one another

Die for each other

We’re cool for the summer

(Ha)

Ooh

Ooh

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I

We’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

We’re cool for the summer

Shhhh…don’t tell your mother

Got my mind on your body

And your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry

I just need to take a bite

Take me down

Take me down into your paradise

Don’t be scared ’cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I

We’re cool for the summer

(Take me down) We’re cool for the summer

(Don’t be scared) ‘Cause I’m your body type

Just something that we wanna try

‘Cause you and I

We’re cool for the summer

Ooh

We’re cool for the summer

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Savan Harish Kotecha, Alexander Erik Kronlund, Demitria Lovato, Martin Max, Ali Payami