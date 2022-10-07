Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha topped Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Oct. 1) with their new collaboration “I’m Good (Blue).”

The song, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” a No. 6 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2000, also claimed top Streaming, Airplay and Sales Gainer honors on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” find the lyrics below:

I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alrightBaby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my lifeAnd wherever it takes me, I’m down for the rideBaby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life

And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride

Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

Don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

You know I’m down for whatever tonight

I don’t need the finer things in life

No matter where I go, it’s a good time, yeah

And I, I don’t need to sit in VIP

Middle of the floor, that’s where I’ll be

Don’t got a lot but that’s enough for me, yeah

‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life

And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride

Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

I’m good, good

I’m good

Don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

So I just let it go, let it go

Oh-na-na-na-na-na

No, I don’t care no more, care no more

Oh-na-na-na-na-na

So come on let me know, let me know

Put your hands up, na-na-na

No, baby, nothing’s gonna stop us tonight

‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life

And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride

Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright

