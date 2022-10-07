Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha topped Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Oct. 1) with their new collaboration “I’m Good (Blue).”
The song, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” a No. 6 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2000, also claimed top Streaming, Airplay and Sales Gainer honors on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” find the lyrics below:
Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life
And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride
Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life
And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride
Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
Don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
You know I’m down for whatever tonight
I don’t need the finer things in life
No matter where I go, it’s a good time, yeah
And I, I don’t need to sit in VIP
Middle of the floor, that’s where I’ll be
Don’t got a lot but that’s enough for me, yeah
‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life
And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride
Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
I’m good, good
I’m good
Don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
So I just let it go, let it go
Oh-na-na-na-na-na
No, I don’t care no more, care no more
Oh-na-na-na-na-na
So come on let me know, let me know
Put your hands up, na-na-na
No, baby, nothing’s gonna stop us tonight
‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life
And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride
Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Bebe Rexha, Camille Angelina Purcell, David Guetta, Gianfranco Randone, Massimo Gabutti, Maurizio Lobina