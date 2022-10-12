Here Are the Lyrics to d4vd’s ‘Romantic Homicide’

d4vd‘s “Romantic Homicide” found viral success on TikTok, and became the 17-year-old’s first charting single, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 77 and jumping to No. 45 the following week, and it has since cracked the top 10 on the Hot Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

“I literally just said, ‘I’m scared,'” d4vd previously told Billboard, referencing the song’s opening line. “All the words spiraled out subconsciously. I was like, ‘Yo, I got to write this down.’ Emotions were everywhere.”

If you need a guide to follow along with d4vd’s “Romantic Homicide,” find the lyrics below: