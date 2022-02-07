Here Are the English & Spanish Lyrics to Carlos Vives’ ‘Colombia, Mi Encanto’ From ‘Encanto’

Disney’s Encanto soundtrack continues to dominate the charts, ruling the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week. The viral track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week.
A tribute to Colombia’s culture and people, the 44-track album is also home to Sebastian Yatra’s Oscar-shortlisted “Dos Oruguitas” as well as Carlos Vives’ “Colombia, Mi Encanto.”
Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Vives and written by Miranda, “Colombia, Mi Encanto” is a vibrant tropi-pop song that highlights the charm of the South American country.
Below, find the translated English lyrics of “Colombia, Mi Encanto” as well as the Spanish lyrics:
“Colombia, Mi Encanto” English lyrics
Colombia
Night of party
Everyone is coming to celebrate
Night of party
Everyone comes to have fun
Continue dancing
Happy in my paradise
And revealing
Miracles on every floor
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Enchanting
Enchanting
Colombia, I love you so much
That I always fall in love with your charm
Colombia, I love you so much
May you continue to bless your charm
Colombia
Enchanting
Enchanting
Opening doors
The morning is coming
They’re still open
And the coffee sneaks into the house
Happy song
For good to win over evil
Don’t wake me up
That this feels like a real dream
Colombia, I love you so much
That I always fall in love with your charm
Colombia, I love you so much
May you continue to bless your charm
Colombia
Enchanting
Enchanting
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Enchanting
Enchanting
Colombia, I adore you so much
Your name has a charm
From Bogotá to Palenque
I went with all my people
Colombia, beautiful country
Mother nature
She gave you a way to be
Colombia stays, my favorite place
Colombia, I love you so much
That I always fall in love with your charm
Colombia, I love you so much
May you continue to bless your charm
And that’s why, Colombia, I love you so much
That I always fall in love with your charm
Colombia, I love you so much
May you continue to bless your charm
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Enchanting
Enchanting
Enchanting
Enchanting
“Colombia, Mi Encanto” Spanish lyrics
Colombia
Noche de fiesta
Todos vienen a celebrar
Noche de fiesta
Todos llegan para gozar
Sigue bailando
Contento en mi paraíso
Y revelando
Milagros en cada piso
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Encanto
Encanto
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Que siempre me enamora tu encanto
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Que sigas bendiciendo tu encanto
Colombia
Encanto
Encanto
Abriendo puertas
Va llegando la madrugada
Siguen abiertas
Y el café se cuela en la casa
Canción alegre
Para que gane el bien sobre el mal
No me despierten
Que esto parece un sueño real
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Que siempre me enamora tu encanto
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto
Colombia
Encanto
Encanto
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Encanto
Encanto
Colombia, te adoro tanto
Tu nombre tiene un encanto
De Bogotá hasta Palenque
Me fui con toda la gente
Colombia, tierra tan bella
La madre naturaleza
Te dio una forma de ser
Colombia stays, my favorite place
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Que siempre me enamora tu encanto
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto
Y es que a ti, Colombia, yo te quiero tanto
Que siempre me enamora tu encanto
Colombia, te quiero tanto
Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto
(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)
Encanto
Encanto
Encanto
Encanto
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda