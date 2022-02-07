Here Are the English & Spanish Lyrics to Carlos Vives’ ‘Colombia, Mi Encanto’ From ‘Encanto’

Disney’s Encanto soundtrack continues to dominate the charts, ruling the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week. The viral track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week.

A tribute to Colombia’s culture and people, the 44-track album is also home to Sebastian Yatra’s Oscar-shortlisted “Dos Oruguitas” as well as Carlos Vives’ “Colombia, Mi Encanto.”

Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Vives and written by Miranda, “Colombia, Mi Encanto” is a vibrant tropi-pop song that highlights the charm of the South American country.

Below, find the translated English lyrics of “Colombia, Mi Encanto” as well as the Spanish lyrics:

“Colombia, Mi Encanto” English lyrics

Colombia

Night of party

Everyone is coming to celebrate

Night of party

Everyone comes to have fun

Continue dancing

Happy in my paradise

And revealing

Miracles on every floor

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Enchanting

Enchanting

Colombia, I love you so much

That I always fall in love with your charm

Colombia, I love you so much

May you continue to bless your charm

Colombia

Enchanting

Enchanting

Opening doors

The morning is coming

They’re still open

And the coffee sneaks into the house

Happy song

For good to win over evil

Don’t wake me up

That this feels like a real dream

Colombia, I love you so much

That I always fall in love with your charm

Colombia, I love you so much

May you continue to bless your charm

Colombia

Enchanting

Enchanting

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Enchanting

Enchanting

Colombia, I adore you so much

Your name has a charm

From Bogotá to Palenque

I went with all my people

Colombia, beautiful country

Mother nature

She gave you a way to be

Colombia stays, my favorite place

Colombia, I love you so much

That I always fall in love with your charm

Colombia, I love you so much

May you continue to bless your charm

And that’s why, Colombia, I love you so much

That I always fall in love with your charm

Colombia, I love you so much

May you continue to bless your charm

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Enchanting

Enchanting

Enchanting

Enchanting

“Colombia, Mi Encanto” Spanish lyrics

Colombia

Noche de fiesta

Todos vienen a celebrar

Noche de fiesta

Todos llegan para gozar

Sigue bailando

Contento en mi paraíso

Y revelando

Milagros en cada piso

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Encanto

Encanto

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Que siempre me enamora tu encanto

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Que sigas bendiciendo tu encanto

Colombia

Encanto

Encanto

Abriendo puertas

Va llegando la madrugada

Siguen abiertas

Y el café se cuela en la casa

Canción alegre

Para que gane el bien sobre el mal

No me despierten

Que esto parece un sueño real

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Que siempre me enamora tu encanto

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto

Colombia

Encanto

Encanto

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Encanto

Encanto

Colombia, te adoro tanto

Tu nombre tiene un encanto

De Bogotá hasta Palenque

Me fui con toda la gente

Colombia, tierra tan bella

La madre naturaleza

Te dio una forma de ser

Colombia stays, my favorite place

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Que siempre me enamora tu encanto

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto

Y es que a ti, Colombia, yo te quiero tanto

Que siempre me enamora tu encanto

Colombia, te quiero tanto

Te sigue bendiciendo tu encanto

(Ah-eh-ah-eh-ah-eh)

Encanto

Encanto

Encanto

Encanto

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda