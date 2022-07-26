Here Are the Lyrics to Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Cole Swindell was in a throwback mood when he wrote his latest single, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” which features an interpolation of the 1996 Jo Dee Messina hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

The song is featured on his new album, Stereotype, released on April 8, 2022, via Warner Music Nashville.

If you need a guide to follow along with Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” find the lyrics below:

(Heads Carolina, tails California)

I was out with the boys, catchin’ up in a neon light

Didn’t know ’til we walked in it was karaoke night

She was in a circle of girls, chasin’ a shot with a lime

She was laughin’, they were darin’ her to get on the mic

One of ’em walked up and turned in her name

Next thing I knew, man, she was up on the stage, singin’

“Heads Carolina, tails California”

Maybe she’d fall for a boy from South Georgia

She’s got the bar in the palm of her hand

And she’s a ’90s country fan like I am

Hey, I got a Chevy, she can flip a quarter

I’d drive her anywhere from here to California

When this song is over, I gotta find her

‘Cause she had me at “Heads Carolina”

(Heads Carolina, tails California)

Yeah, she knew every word by heart, didn’t need no screen, no

I was raisin’ my glass up for her, I saw her smilin’ at me, yeah

She had me down in the front by the end of verse two

Like there wasn’t no one else in the room, we were singin’

“Heads Carolina, tails California”

Maybe she’d fall for a boy from South Georgia

She’s got the bar in the palm of her hand

And she’s a ’90s country fan like I am

Hey, I got a Chevy, she can flip a quarter

I’d drive her anywhere from here to California

When this song is over, I gotta find her

‘Cause she had me at “Heads Carolina”

Yeah, I bought her a round and we talked ’til the lights came on (lights came on)

I still see that girl every time I hear that song

“Heads Carolina, tails California”

Maybe she’d fall for a boy from South Georgia

She’s got the bar in the palm of her hand

And she’s a ’90s country fan like I am

Hey, I got a Chevy, she can flip a quarter

I’d drive her anywhere from here to California

When this song is over, I gotta find her

‘Cause she had me at “Heads Carolina”

(Heads Carolina, tails California)

Yeah, she had me at “Heads Carolina” (somewhere greener, somewhere warmer)

(Heads Carolina, tails California)

Yeah (somewhere greener, somewhere warmer)

(Heads Carolina)

(Somewhere together, I’ve got a quarter)

(Heads Carolina, tails California)

