Here Are the Lyrics to Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s ‘Never Say Never’

For his upcoming album, Stereotype, Cole Swindell teamed up with Lainey Wilson for the romantic “Never Say Never.”

Released in November, “Never Say Never” tells the tale of two lovers who are better off apart, but feel too alive together to keep their distance. The song reached No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on Country Airplay, marking Swindell’s 12th career entry on the latter chart — including six No. 1 hits.

If you need a guide to follow along with Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never,” find the lyrics below:

I told my momma, I told my friends

When it comes to her, when it comes to him

Never again, last time was the last time

That time nearly did us in, yeah, too much drama

Girl, you’re a match, you’re gasoline

We just burn too fast, so here we are

Lightin’ up that spark, yeah, we tried to run

But we didn’t get far

I never say never with you

I end up together with you

It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby

Anything’s possible

The highs are unstoppable

It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy

We say we won’t and then we do

You’re all I want, I never say never with you

You got a touch that kills me, makes me feel alive

Couldn’t turn me off, yeah even if you tried

So keep turnin’ me on and turn out the lights

Who knows, tonight we might get it right

I never say never with you

I end up together with you

It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby

Anything’s possible

The highs are unstoppable

It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy

We say we won’t and then we do

You’re all I want, I never say never with you, yeah

I never say never with you

I never say never with you

I end up together with you

It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby

Anything’s possible

The highs are unstoppable

It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy

We say we won’t and then we do

You’re all I want, I never say never with you

We say we won’t

But what’s the use?

Baby, come on, I never say never with you

Oh no

You’re all I want, I never say never with you

Oh, no, no, no, no, no

I told my momma, I told my friends

When it comes to her, when it comes to him

Never again

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Chase Mcgill, Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Jessi Leigh Alexander