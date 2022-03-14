Here Are the Lyrics to Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s ‘Never Say Never’

For his upcoming album, Stereotype, Cole Swindell teamed up with Lainey Wilson for the romantic “Never Say Never.”
Released in November, “Never Say Never” tells the tale of two lovers who are better off apart, but feel too alive together to keep their distance. The song reached No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on Country Airplay, marking Swindell’s 12th career entry on the latter chart — including six No. 1 hits.
If you need a guide to follow along with Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never,” find the lyrics below:
I told my momma, I told my friends
When it comes to her, when it comes to him
Never again, last time was the last time
That time nearly did us in, yeah, too much drama
Girl, you’re a match, you’re gasoline
We just burn too fast, so here we are
Lightin’ up that spark, yeah, we tried to run
But we didn’t get far
I never say never with you
I end up together with you
It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby
Anything’s possible
The highs are unstoppable
It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy
We say we won’t and then we do
You’re all I want, I never say never with you
You got a touch that kills me, makes me feel alive
Couldn’t turn me off, yeah even if you tried
So keep turnin’ me on and turn out the lights
Who knows, tonight we might get it right
I never say never with you
I end up together with you
It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby
Anything’s possible
The highs are unstoppable
It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy
We say we won’t and then we do
You’re all I want, I never say never with you, yeah
I never say never with you
I never say never with you
I end up together with you
It’s hell and it’s heaven with you, baby
Anything’s possible
The highs are unstoppable
It’s so uncontrollable, it’s crazy
We say we won’t and then we do
You’re all I want, I never say never with you
We say we won’t
But what’s the use?
Baby, come on, I never say never with you
Oh no
You’re all I want, I never say never with you
Oh, no, no, no, no, no
I told my momma, I told my friends
When it comes to her, when it comes to him
Never again
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Chase Mcgill, Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Jessi Leigh Alexander