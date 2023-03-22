Here Are the Lyrics to Coi Leray’s ‘Players’

Coi Leray notched her fourth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Players,” her TikTok-viral hit that’s currently sitting at No. 12 as of March 25, 2023.
When asked when she knew she made it, Leray told Billboard at Rolling Loud California, “When I found out I was on the top 10 U.K. charts, and then the top 20 pop charts and then the top 20 Billboard [Hot 100]. That was a big stepping stone for me because my dream was to cross over. Of course, I love Billboard. I look up to you guys. You guys are watching me grow, so I can’t wait to show you how much more I have for you.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Coi Leray’s “Players,” find the lyrics below:
‘Cause girls is players too, uh
Yeah, yeah
‘Cause girls is players too (keep it player, baby)
‘Cause girls is players too
Bi–hes gettin’ money all around the world
‘Cause girls is players too
What you know ’bout livin’ on the top
Penthouse suites, lookin’ down on the opps?
Took him for a test drive, left him on the lot
Time is money so I spent it on a watch, hol’ on
Lil’ ti–ies showin’ through the white tee
You can see the thong bussin’ out my tight jeans (okay)
Rocks on my fingers like a n—a wifed me
Got another shorty? She ain’t nothin’ like me (yeah)
‘Bout to catch another flight (yeah)
The apple bottom make ’em wanna bite (yeah)
I just wanna have a good night
I just wanna have a good night (hold up)
If you don’t know now you know
If he broke then you gotta let him go
You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe
‘Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want
Yeah
‘Cause girls is players too, uh
Yeah, yeah
‘Cause girls is players too (keep it player, baby)
‘Cause girls is players too
Bi–hes gettin’ money all around the world
‘Cause girls is players too
I go, on and on and on again
He blowin’ up my phone but I’m ignorin’ him
He thinkin’ he the one, I got like four of him
Yeah, I’m sittin’ first class like Valedictorian, uh
Came a long way from rag to riches
Five-star bi–h, yeah, I taste so delicious
Let him lick the plate, yeah, I make him do the dishes
Now he on news talk ’cause a bi–h went missin’, sheesh
‘Bout to catch another flight (yeah)
The apple bottom make ’em wanna bite (yeah)
I just wanna have a good night
I just wanna have a good night (hold up)
If you don’t know now you know
If he broke then you gotta let him go
You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe
‘Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want
Yeah
‘Cause girls is players too, uh
(And it’s time that we let ’em know that)
‘Cause girls is players too (keep it player, baby)
‘Cause girls is players too
Bi–hes gettin’ money all around the world
‘Cause girls is players too
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Akil C. King, Clifton Nathaniel Chase, Coi Leray Collins, Edward G. Fletcher, Felicia Ferraro, Melvin Glover, Sylvia Robinson, Yonatan Goldstein