Here Are the Lyrics to Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Blick Blick’

After her recent single “Anxiety” demonstrated her pop prowess, Coi Leray delivered yet another bop with the electric “Blick Blick” alongside Nicki Minaj.

If you need a guide to follow along with “Blick Blick,” find the lyrics below:

I said, uh, push it, push it, click,, click

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (watch it)

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick

Yeah, want a bad bi— like me?

Keep on wishin’, baby (keep on wishin’, baby)

Bust it open, first you gotta kiss it, baby (first you gotta, uh)

Yeah, want another n—a, I go fishin’, baby (I go fishin’)

Yeah, I never let these broke ass n—as fix me, baby

(Never let ’em fix me, baby)

Yeah, I hop on top and ride that dick, he actin’ lazy

Get that p—y soakin’ wet, it’s drippin’ like a navy

Yeah, I call him, “Big Daddy”, he call me, “Lil’ Baby” (uh)

They know I’m the sh–, I need some tissue, baby

Ayy, hold up, hold up, hold up

All these diamonds different color, color, color (yeah)

I done ran up all these commas, commas, commas (yeah)

Eat the cookie like a Nutter Butter-butter

Lick this p—y like just fa-la-la-la (yeah)

Island ting, she a Bahama mama-mama (mhm)

Do whatever for a dollar, dollar, dollar (yeah)

Gucci snake up on my collar, collar, collar (yeah)

F— that n—a, never gave that boy my number (yeah)

Uh, push it, push it, click, click (let’s get it)

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (then watch it blick)

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (watch it blick)

I said, “Uh, push it, push it, click, click” (push that, push that, push that)

Yeah, pop up on the opp, watch it blick, blick (watch it blick)

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on the opp, watch it blick, blick

Ayo

Hoes ain’t f—in’ with Barbie (brr)

Tae did my pink, Bob Marley (brr)

I got a whole army, ask Charlie

Pull up with a killer, he the Joker, I’m Harley (brr)

Wrist on chunky Barbie (Barbie)

Me, Onika Tanya (Tanya)

All these PR stunts, but bi—, you ain’t puertorriqueña (‘queña)

Fresh ‘do, guess who? Drip, need a wetsuit

One and the two, give a f— about the next few

Step one, cross me, there won’t be a step two

Come through with some bi—es that’s bad, they gon’ step, too

Every n—a tryna pop ain’t the next woo (oop)

Don’t run up in my DM, RIP to X, too (X too, ooh)

Check who?

N—as’ll really spin your block if the queen send a text through

Textin’ with Jeff Bezos (Bezos)

‘Bout to cop new Dracos (Dracos)

Opps is on the block, we ’bout to spin it like tornadoes (‘nadoes)

I’m-I’m-I’m ’bout to put some Louis seats inside my Lambo’ (Lambo’)

You-you-you know you bad when you can pose from any angle (angle)

He said he upgraded, LOL, did you really? (really?)

Well, I just turned Mr. Patek into Richard Millie

Ayo, hold up, hold up, hold up

All these diamonds different color, color, color

I’m the leader bi—es follow, follow, follow

I created this sh–, Tyler, Tyler, Tyler

Grab his mic and sing it, fa-la-la-la-la-la

Uh, push it, push it, click, click (let’s get it)

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (then watch it blick)

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click (push it, click)

Yeah, pop up on the opp and watch it blick, blick (watch it blick)

I said, “Uh, push it, push it, click, click” (push that, push that, push that)

Yeah, pop up on the opp, watch it blick, blick (watch it blick)

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click (push it, click)

Yeah, pop up on the opp, watch it blick, blick (watch it, uh)

Written by: Asia Smith, Brittany Collins, Lukasz Gottwald, Mike Crook, Onika Tanya Maraj, Randall Hammers, Rocco Valdes, Ryan Ogren