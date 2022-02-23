Here Are the Lyrics to Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson notched his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart (dated Feb. 26) with “‘Til You Can’t.”
“I’m so excited to see the ripples that this song has created,” Johnson previously said of the track, which Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis co-wrote and is featured on his LP Human: The Double Album. “‘Til You Can’t’ has such a positive message, and it’s so much fun to sing. After playing music for almost 15 years, I’m still taken back by the power of a good country song.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t,” find the lyrics below:
You can tell your old man
You’ll do some largemouth fishing another time
You just got too much on your plate to bait and cast a line
You can always put a rain check in his hand
‘Til you can’t
You can keep putting off forever with that girl who’s heart you hold
Swearing that you’ll ask some day further down the road
You can always put a diamond on her hand
‘Til you can’t
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back
If you’re gonna love somebody
Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can
‘Til you can’t
There’s a box of greasy parts sitting in the trunk of that ’65
Still waiting on you and your granddad to bring it back to life
You can always get around to fixing up that Pontiac
‘Til you can’t
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back
If you’re gonna love somebody
Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can
‘Til you can’t
So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away
‘Cause you’ll never know how bad you wanna ’til you can’t someday
Don’t wait on tomorrow ’cause tomorrow may not show
Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, ’cause man you never know
If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back
If you’re gonna love somebody
Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can
‘Til you can’t
Yeah, if you got a chance, take it (take it), take it while you got a chance
If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back
If you’re gonna love somebody
Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can
Until you can’t
‘Til you can’t
Yeah, take it
