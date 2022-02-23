Here Are the Lyrics to Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson notched his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart (dated Feb. 26) with “‘Til You Can’t.”

“I’m so excited to see the ripples that this song has created,” Johnson previously said of the track, which Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis co-wrote and is featured on his LP Human: The Double Album. “‘Til You Can’t’ has such a positive message, and it’s so much fun to sing. After playing music for almost 15 years, I’m still taken back by the power of a good country song.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t,” find the lyrics below:

You can tell your old man

You’ll do some largemouth fishing another time

You just got too much on your plate to bait and cast a line

You can always put a rain check in his hand

‘Til you can’t

You can keep putting off forever with that girl who’s heart you hold

Swearing that you’ll ask some day further down the road

You can always put a diamond on her hand

‘Til you can’t

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back

If you’re gonna love somebody

Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can

‘Til you can’t

There’s a box of greasy parts sitting in the trunk of that ’65

Still waiting on you and your granddad to bring it back to life

You can always get around to fixing up that Pontiac

‘Til you can’t

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back

If you’re gonna love somebody

Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can

‘Til you can’t

So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away

‘Cause you’ll never know how bad you wanna ’til you can’t someday

Don’t wait on tomorrow ’cause tomorrow may not show

Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, ’cause man you never know

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back

If you’re gonna love somebody

Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can

‘Til you can’t

Yeah, if you got a chance, take it (take it), take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back

If you’re gonna love somebody

Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Until you can’t

‘Til you can’t

Yeah, take it

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Benjamin Stennis, Matthew Rogers