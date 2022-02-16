×
Here Are the Lyrics to CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’

Follow along with CKay's TikTok viral hit.

CKay
CKay Courtesy Atlantic Records

CKay released his soothing “Love Nwantiti” back in 2019, but the song took over TikTok in 2021, as users took part in a silky smooth dance challenge.

Thanks to the success of “Love Nwantiti,” CKay rose to the top of Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Nov. 13) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time. The Nigerian-based star also scored his first Billboard radio chart No. 1 as the song ascended to the summit of the Rhythmic Airplay list dated Jan. 22, 2022.

If you need a guide to follow along with CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” find the lyrics below:

Tu tu tu
Uh tu uh tu tu tu
Tu tu tu
Uh tu uh tu tu tu
Yeah

My baby, my Valentine (yeah)
Girl, na you dey make my temperature dey rise
If you leave me, I go die, I swear
You are like the oxygen I need to survive
I’ll be honest
Your loving dey totori me
I am so obsessed
I want to chop your nkwobi

Ule, your body dey gbakam isi
Ule, open am make I see
Ule, nyem love nwantiti
Wey fit make a bad man sing, oh yeah

Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn

Baby girl, where you from come? Yeah
Your body na follow come, yeah
No be silicon
Baba God e finish work, ah ah ah ah
Without you, I go fit lose my mind
Without you, I go fit fall and die
Without you, I go give all my life
Without you, without you

Ule, your body dey gbakam isi
Ule, open am make I see
Ule, nyem love nwantiti
Wey fit make a bad man sing, oh yeah

Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn
Ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn ahn, ahn ahn ahn

You mean the world to me
You’re my living fantasy
I I I, I love you
I I I, no one above you
Lover, don’t give this love to nobody
Lover, don’t call another nigga “honey”
Lover, lover
I wanna be your lover forever, forever

(Temple) CKay, yo yo
(July Sonic)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Chukwuka Ekweani

