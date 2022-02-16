Here Are the Lyrics to CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’

CKay released his soothing “Love Nwantiti” back in 2019, but the song took over TikTok in 2021, as users took part in a silky smooth dance challenge.

Thanks to the success of “Love Nwantiti,” CKay rose to the top of Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Nov. 13) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time. The Nigerian-based star also scored his first Billboard radio chart No. 1 as the song ascended to the summit of the Rhythmic Airplay list dated Jan. 22, 2022.

If you need a guide to follow along with CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” find the lyrics below:

