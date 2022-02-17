Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Stapleton’s ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Chris Stapleton unveiled his fourth studio album, Starting Over, in 2020, but its popularity remains strong in 2022 as “You Should Probably Leave” is continuing to take over the country world.
The country star added his third No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart with the song, which ascended to the top of the list dated Feb. 19. Stapleton wrote the track, released on Mercury Nashville, with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley and produced it with Dave Cobb.
If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” find the lyrics below.
I know it ain’t all that late
But you should probably leave
And I recognize that look in your eyes
Yeah, you should probably leave
‘Cause I know you and you know me
And we both know where this is gonna lead
You want me to say that I want you to stay
So you should probably leave
Yeah, you should probably leave
There’s still time for you to finish your wine
Then you should probably leave
And it’s hard to resist, alright, just one kiss
Then you should probably leave
‘Cause I know you and you know me
And we both know where this is gonna lead
You want me to say that I want you to stay
So you should probably leave
Yeah, you should probably leave
Like a devil on my shoulder you keep whisperin’ in my ear
And it’s gettin’ kinda hard for me to do the right thing here
I wanna do the right thing, baby
Sun on your skin, 6 AM
And I been watchin’ you sleep
And honey, I’m so afraid you’re gonna wake up and say
That you should probably leave
‘Cause I know you and you know me
And we both know where this is gonna lead
I want you to stay but you’ll probably say
That you should probably leave
Yeah, you should probably leave
Oh, you should probably leave
