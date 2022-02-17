Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Stapleton’s ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Chris Stapleton unveiled his fourth studio album, Starting Over, in 2020, but its popularity remains strong in 2022 as “You Should Probably Leave” is continuing to take over the country world.

The country star added his third No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart with the song, which ascended to the top of the list dated Feb. 19. Stapleton wrote the track, released on Mercury Nashville, with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley and produced it with Dave Cobb.

If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” find the lyrics below.