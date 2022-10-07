Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’

Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” has stood the test of time, as the three-year-old track ascended into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated September 24, 2022.
The song is from Indigo (Extended), a deluxe version of Brown’s 2019 album, Indigo, released that same year. Though “Under the Influence” was not released as a single at the time, its recent streaming success has led to Brown’s label, RCA, officially sending the track for play on U.S. rhythmic radio stations as of Sept. 20.
If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence,” find the lyrics below:
Kiddominant on the beat, better run it back
F—in’ Robitussin
I don’t know why this sh– got me lazy right now, yeah
Can’t do Percocets or Molly
I’m turnin’ one, tryna live it up here right, right, right
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh, yeah
Bring it over to my place
And you be like
“Baby, who cares?”
But I know you care
Bring it over to my place
You don’t know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight speaks to me
I don’t know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight speaks to me
(Rain on it)
(Yeah)
(Yeah)
I can make it hurricane on it
Hunnid bands, make it rain on it
Tie it up, put a chain on it
Make you tattoo my name on it, oh
Make you cry like a baby, yeah
Let’s GoPro and make a video, yeah
Make you cry like a baby, yeah
Let’s GoPro and make a video
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh, yeah
Bring it over to my place
And you be like
“Baby, who cares?”
But I know you care
Bring it over to my place
You don’t know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight speaks to me
I don’t know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight speaks to me
(Rain on it)
(Rain on it)
(Rain on it)
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh, yeah
And you be like
“Baby, who cares?”
But I know you care
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: David Adedeji Adeleke, Tiffany McKie, Ayoola Oldapo Agboola, Chris Brown