Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’

Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” has stood the test of time, as the three-year-old track ascended into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated September 24, 2022.

The song is from Indigo (Extended), a deluxe version of Brown’s 2019 album, Indigo, released that same year. Though “Under the Influence” was not released as a single at the time, its recent streaming success has led to Brown’s label, RCA, officially sending the track for play on U.S. rhythmic radio stations as of Sept. 20.

If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence,” find the lyrics below: