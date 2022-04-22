Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘That’s Hilarious’

Charlie Puth‘s latest song, “That’s Hilarious,” finds the singer reflecting on a tough breakup. The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie.
If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “That’s Hilarious,” find the lyrics below:
Look how all the tables
Look how all the tables have turned
Guess you’re finally realizin’ how bad you messed it up
Girl, you’re only makin’
Girl, you’re only makin’ it worse
When you call like you always do when you want someone
You took away a year
Of my fuckin’ life
And I can’t get it back no more
So when I see those tears
Comin’ out your eyes
I hope it’s me they’re for
You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)
Now you put the blame in reverse
Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you’ve done
You’re another lesson (you’re another lesson)
You’re just another lesson I learned
Don’t give your heart to a girl who’s still got a broken one
You took away a year (took away a year)
Of my fuckin’ life
And I can’t get it back no more
So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)
Comin’ out your eyes
I hope it’s me they’re for
You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (you can’t be serious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you (oh)
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (yeah, you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
(Ha-ha-ha)
(Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Charlie Puth, Jacob Hindlin