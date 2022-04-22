Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘That’s Hilarious’

Charlie Puth‘s latest song, “That’s Hilarious,” finds the singer reflecting on a tough breakup. The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie.

If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “That’s Hilarious,” find the lyrics below:

Look how all the tables

Look how all the tables have turned

Guess you’re finally realizin’ how bad you messed it up

Girl, you’re only makin’

Girl, you’re only makin’ it worse

When you call like you always do when you want someone

You took away a year

Of my fuckin’ life

And I can’t get it back no more

So when I see those tears

Comin’ out your eyes

I hope it’s me they’re for

You didn’t love when you had me

But now, you need me so badly

You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Thinkin’ I would still want you

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you’re delirious (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)

Now you put the blame in reverse

Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you’ve done

You’re another lesson (you’re another lesson)

You’re just another lesson I learned

Don’t give your heart to a girl who’s still got a broken one

You took away a year (took away a year)

Of my fuckin’ life

And I can’t get it back no more

So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)

Comin’ out your eyes

I hope it’s me they’re for

You didn’t love when you had me

But now, you need me so badly

You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Thinkin’ I would still want you

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you’re delirious (you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

You didn’t love when you had me

But now, you need me so badly

You can’t be serious (you can’t be serious) (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Thinkin’ I would still want you (oh)

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you’re delirious (yeah, you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)

That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

(Ha-ha-ha)

(Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Charlie Puth, Jacob Hindlin