×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘That’s Hilarious’

Follow along with the lyrics to Charlie Puth's scathing single.

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Gabriela Hansen*

Charlie Puth‘s latest song, “That’s Hilarious,” finds the singer reflecting on a tough breakup. The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie.

If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “That’s Hilarious,” find the lyrics below:

Explore

Explore

Charlie Puth

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Look how all the tables
Look how all the tables have turned
Guess you’re finally realizin’ how bad you messed it up
Girl, you’re only makin’
Girl, you’re only makin’ it worse
When you call like you always do when you want someone

You took away a year
Of my fuckin’ life
And I can’t get it back no more
So when I see those tears
Comin’ out your eyes
I hope it’s me they’re for

You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)
Now you put the blame in reverse
Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you’ve done
You’re another lesson (you’re another lesson)
You’re just another lesson I learned
Don’t give your heart to a girl who’s still got a broken one

You took away a year (took away a year)
Of my fuckin’ life
And I can’t get it back no more
So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)
Comin’ out your eyes
I hope it’s me they’re for

You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
You didn’t love when you had me
But now, you need me so badly
You can’t be serious (you can’t be serious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Thinkin’ I would still want you (oh)
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you’re delirious (yeah, you’re delirious) (ha-ha-ha)
That’s hilarious (that’s hilarious) (ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

(Ha-ha-ha)
(Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Charlie Puth, Jacob Hindlin

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad