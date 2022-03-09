Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’

Charlie Puth kicked off 2022 with “Light Switch,” the first taste of Charlie, his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Voicenotes.
In the song, Puth just can’t shake a love that keeps him hanging over a propulsive beat. He produced and co-wrote the song with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash.
If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch,” find the lyrics below:
Yeah
Why you callin’ at 11:30
When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh)
But I hit right back
‘Cause you got that-that, yeah, uh
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each other’s (uh)
I say, “Don’t look back”
But I go right back and
All the sudden, I’m hypnotized
You’re the one that I can’t deny
Every time that I say
I’m gonna walk away
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (yeah)
You know how to just make me want you, baby
Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’)
When you leave and then you leave me stressin’ (me stressin’) (uh) (uh)
But I can’t stay mad
When you walk like that, no, uh
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each other’s (uh) (uh)
I say, “Don’t look back”
But I go right back and
All the sudden, I’m hypnotized (hypnotized)
You’re the one that I can’t deny (can’t deny)
Every time that I say
I’m gonna walk away (yeah)
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch (switch)
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (grip)
You know how to just make me want you, baby
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you (me wantin’ you, girl)
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this
You know how to just make me want to
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip
You know how to just make me want you, baby
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you (wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby)
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Charlie Puth, Jake Torrey, Jacob Kasher