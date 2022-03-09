Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’

Charlie Puth kicked off 2022 with “Light Switch,” the first taste of Charlie, his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Voicenotes.

In the song, Puth just can’t shake a love that keeps him hanging over a propulsive beat. He produced and co-wrote the song with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash.

If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah

Why you callin’ at 11:30

When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh)

But I hit right back

‘Cause you got that-that, yeah, uh

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each other’s (uh)

I say, “Don’t look back”

But I go right back and

All the sudden, I’m hypnotized

You’re the one that I can’t deny

Every time that I say

I’m gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (yeah)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’)

When you leave and then you leave me stressin’ (me stressin’) (uh) (uh)

But I can’t stay mad

When you walk like that, no, uh

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each other’s (uh) (uh)

I say, “Don’t look back”

But I go right back and

All the sudden, I’m hypnotized (hypnotized)

You’re the one that I can’t deny (can’t deny)

Every time that I say

I’m gonna walk away (yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch (switch)

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (grip)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on

Come on and show me how you do (you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin’ you (me wantin’ you, girl)

Come on, come on, come on, come on

Come on and show me how you do (how you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin’ you

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this

You know how to just make me want to

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on

Come on and show me how you do (how you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin’ you (wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby)

Come on, come on, come on, come on

Come on and show me how you do (how you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin’ you

Written by: Charlie Puth, Jake Torrey, Jacob Kasher