×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’

Follow along with the lyrics to Charlie Puth's funky 2022 track.

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Danielle Levitt

Charlie Puth kicked off 2022 with “Light Switch,” the first taste of Charlie, his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Voicenotes.

In the song, Puth just can’t shake a love that keeps him hanging over a propulsive beat. He produced and co-wrote the song with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash.

If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah

Why you callin’ at 11:30
When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh)
But I hit right back
‘Cause you got that-that, yeah, uh
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each other’s (uh)
I say, “Don’t look back”
But I go right back and

All the sudden, I’m hypnotized
You’re the one that I can’t deny
Every time that I say
I’m gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (yeah)
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’)
When you leave and then you leave me stressin’ (me stressin’) (uh) (uh)
But I can’t stay mad
When you walk like that, no, uh
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each other’s (uh) (uh)
I say, “Don’t look back”
But I go right back and

All the sudden, I’m hypnotized (hypnotized)
You’re the one that I can’t deny (can’t deny)
Every time that I say
I’m gonna walk away (yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch (switch)
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (grip)
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you (me wantin’ you, girl)
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this
You know how to just make me want to

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you (wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby)
Come on, come on, come on, come on
Come on and show me how you do (how you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin’ you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Charlie Puth, Jake Torrey, Jacob Kasher

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad